Trump's wild rant about his lawn and California water transcribed (and translated) by Dan Bacher

Monday May 11th, 2020 10:20 AM

Here is my transcript of what Trump said:



“I had a house in Los Angeles — you couldn’t have sold it. You know why I’m selling it? Because Secret Service says you can’t come here anymore. I said I might as well sell it. I had a house and you couldn’t, couldn’t have water and you couldn’t water your grass. They said, oh, you’re not allowed to water your grass.



And then you look at this massive turn, they had a turn, it takes a day to turn it, like a big faucet. And they turn it. And It veers all of the water out into the Pacific. It’s crazy. So we’re all set except you need Gavin’s signature all of the way up. If you get Gavin’s signature – you can have water from Los Angeles all of the way up. And It’s the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen. I thought, I thought, it was the drought. No, he said, we have tremendous amounts of water but we send it out to the Pacific Ocean and it was over the smelt. So if you can get his signature.”