Commission meeting that descended into chaos rescheduled for next week by Dan Bacher

Saturday Apr 11th, 2020 3:51 PM

“I’m passionate about fishing myself,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “And I am getting inundated by people who are concerned that we’ve canceled the fishing season. That is not the case. We are not canceling the fishing season in the state of California. We just want to delay, not deny that season.”

