California governor signs a deceptive statewide COVID-19 tenant eviction ban tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

Sunday Mar 29th, 2020 10:24 PM by Lynda Carson

Presently many people throughout California are under orders to shelter-in-place, and must remain at least 6 feet in distance (social distancing) from others because of the coronavirus, and COVID-19. As a result they may have lost their jobs, their income, and can not pay their rent. Do not be fooled by the governors deceptive COVID-19 so-called ban on evictions!