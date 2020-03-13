top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Topics
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
Oakland City Council Authorizes Handwashing Stations, Seeks to Halt Evictions as Pandemic
by Ken Epstein, Oakland Post
Friday Mar 13th, 2020 3:52 PM
Responding to community concerns, the Oakland City Council took a series of emergency actions, including the purchase of handwashing stations and proposing a moratorium on renters’ evictions, at a special council meeting Thursday morning to take steps to strengthen the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
portland-loos-1.jpg
(The City Council voted Thursday to purchase "Portland Loos," toilets and external handwashing stations, to strengthen public health measures during the corona virus pandemic.)


The council unanimously ratified a State of Emergency proclaimed March 9 by the City Administration — a legal action that allows the city to draw on state and federal resources that may be available.

The motion passed 7-0. Councilmember Sheng Thao was excused.

A motion, authored by Lynette Gibson McElhaney and Nikki Fortunato Bas authorized the council and the City Attorney to send a letter to Alameda County Superior Court asking the court to suspend all new “unlawful detainer” eviction hearings until April 7, when the City Council is set to meet again.

The council unanimously agreed to spend $1 million to install public toilets with external handwashing stations to strengthen the city’s public health infrastructure to benefit the homeless and the public in general.

Another motion was placed on the April 7 council agenda to adopt an emergency ordinance to declare a moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent that are caused by the current public health emergency. The April 7 meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. at City Hall.

All-City Council and committee meetings are canceled until the April 7 meeting.
https://postnewsgroup.com/2020/03/12/oakla...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 192.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code