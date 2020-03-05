top
Related Categories: International | Anti-War
The Shortwave Report 03/06/20 Listen Globally!
by Dan Roberts (outfarpress(at)saber.net)
Thursday Mar 5th, 2020 4:42 PM
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Spanish National Radio.
Dear Radio Friend,
This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Spanish National Radio.
http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200306.mp3
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&;)

From GERMANY- Youth activists demonstrated outside the European Commission after a new climate law offset to 2050. Judges at the ICC ruled for an investigation into war crimes in Afghanistan. Luxembourg has become the first country to offer free public transport.

From RUSSIA- George Galloway and Gayatri interviewed Professor Daniel Kovalik about the Sandinistas in Nicaragua, where the citizens are not risking everything to seek asylum in the US. Why is the US crippling the country with sanctions? Will the imperial forces removing much of the left leadership in Latin America take over Venezuela and Nicaragua?

From CUBA- In its 2019 report Amnesty International has described Latin America as a region where citizens were attacked for protesting and defending human and environmental rights. 4 years after the assassination of Honduran environmentalist Berta Caceres the men that planned the hit remain free. The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, strongly criticized the coup government in Bolivia- the Washington Post and MIT reviewed the overthrown election of Evo Morales and found that it was a legitimate victory. Colombian President Duque visited Trump to request more attacks against Venezuela. Tens of thousands joined exiled leader Carles Puigdemont in Perpignan France to demonstrate for the independence of Catalonia and the release of political prisoners.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes produced an update on the hearing of Julian Assange in England. She includes comments by Patrick Cockburn and Julian's lawyers. El Pais uncovered the Spanish company that had installed cameras and microphones throughout the Ecuadoran embassy to record every conversation including with his lawyers- and then delivered the material to US intelligence services.

The latest Shortwave Report (March 6) is up at the website http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
PODCAST!!!- feed://http://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-
http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097

Website Page-
< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"And I think, in the end, that is the best definition of journalism I have heard; to challenge authority - all authority - especially so when governments and politicians take us to war, when they have decided that they will kill and others will die."
--Robert Fisk

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
http://www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
http://www.youthspeaksout.net
http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml
