Related Categories: California | Police State & Prisons
Free the Freeway 9
by Curt Wechsler
Thursday Feb 27th, 2020 4:46 PM
RefuseFascism.org defendants face three years in jail for peaceful political protest in the face of LAPD & prosecutorial harassment. We demand charges be dropped.
sm_unnamed-1.jpg
original image (1180x658)
In 2017, RefuseFascism.org supporters blocked the 101 Freeway with a message: Trump/Pence Must GO! 9 people were charged by LAPD. Two of the #Freeway9, Chantelle Hershberger and Alex Rodriguez, were tried in 2019 in a trial that revealed significant spying and lying by police and prosecutors. The judge declared a mistrial when the jury found them not guilty 9 to 3, but the prosecutor announced immediately he would try them again.

Folks in LA can attend the hearing & possible trial starting
Thursday February 27, 8:30 am
Metropolitan Courthouse Department 62
1945 S Hill Street, Los Angeles

Your support is needed.
Call City Prosecutor Mike Feuer, 213-978-8100
DONATE to defend Chantelle and Alex, https://donate.refusefascism.org/
https://refusefascism.org/2020/02/27/secon...
