RefuseFascism.org defendants face three years in jail for peaceful political protest in the face of LAPD & prosecutorial harassment. We demand charges be dropped.



In 2017, RefuseFascism.org supporters blocked the 101 Freeway with a message: Trump/Pence Must GO! 9 people were charged by LAPD. Two of the #Freeway9, Chantelle Hershberger and Alex Rodriguez, were tried in 2019 in a trial that revealed significant spying and lying by police and prosecutors. The judge declared a mistrial when the jury found them not guilty 9 to 3, but the prosecutor announced immediately he would try them again.Folks in LA can attend the hearing & possible trial startingThursday February 27, 8:30 amMetropolitan Courthouse Department 621945 S Hill Street, Los AngelesYour support is needed.Call City Prosecutor Mike Feuer, 213-978-8100DONATE to defend Chantelle and Alex, https://donate.refusefascism.org/