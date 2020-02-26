top
Related Categories: International | Racial Justice
Mohawk Warriors on Train Tracks -- Train Does Not Stop
by Brenda Norrell
Wednesday Feb 26th, 2020 11:58 AM
At Tyendinaga, Mohawk Warriors were on the tracks at 11 a.m. today and a train did not stop as it came through the Tyendinaga Mohawk Camp B. The young Mohawks Warriors would have been killed just now if they had not jumped off the tracks at the last minute, as shown in live coverage here by Real Peoples Media.
screenshot_2020-02-26_at_11.38.14_am.png
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
Feb. 26, 2020

At Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, Mohawk Warriors were on the tracks at 11 a.m. today and a train did not stop as it came through the Tyendinaga Mohawk Camp B.

The young Mohawks Warriors would have been killed just now if they had not jumped off the tracks at the last minute, as shown in live coverage here by Real Peoples Media.

Mohawks are standing in solidarity with the Hereditary Chiefs of Wet'suwet'en and their struggle to protect their land from the Coastal GasLink pipeline in B.C.

"We're standing with them because of climate change," Mohawk Spitting Bear told Censored News just now.

"The world realizes we have the right ideas on environment and forest controlled burns."

"We have a right to self-determination on our own land. We can ensure biodiversity."

"Trudeau's action reflects his relationship with oil and gas. They own him. This is the real threat to humanity."

"Trudeau is fighting back by going after Native People. Using chemical weapons, with tear gas pointed," Spitting Bear said as Belleville Police along the rail tracks held tear gas and weapons pointed at the Tyendinaga Mohawk camp today.

"We manage our relationship with Mother Earth," Spitting Bear said.

Across Canada today, blockades are currently underway at borders, bridges, ports, highways and on the tracks, after Hereditary Chiefs were arrested on Monday and Tuesday at the Secwepemc and Gitxsan rail blockades in B.C.

On Monday, the Tyendinaga Mohawk camp was raided and 10 Warriors were arrested.

Follow on Facebook for updates on Canada wide actions at:
https://www.facebook.com/brenda.norrell.90
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2020/02/liv...
sm_screenshot_2020-02-26_at_10.25.06_am.jpg
original image (859x495)
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2020/02/liv...
