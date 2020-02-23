Mohawks of Tyendinaga were standing strong at the rail blockade at midnight, after being given an ultimatum by Ontario police on Sunday to clear the rail blockade by midnight that they maintain in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en. Standing strong at 1 a.m. on Monday, Mohawks released this statement.

By Brenda NorrellCensored NewsMohawks of Tyendinaga did not back down when faced with the midnight deadline delivered by Ontario Provincial Police to dismantle their camps and leave the rail blockade maintained in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en.Although Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that rail blockades must come down now, rail blockades increased over the weekend and the numbers at support rallies swelled to thousands throughout Canada.Earlier on Sunday afternoon, OPP at the rail tracks told Mohawks that the CN railway would not press charges if they left by midnight.Standing strong with no intention of leaving until Wet'suwet'en demands are satisfied, Mohawks of Tyendinaga released this statement at 1 a.m.:STATEMENT FROM THE MOHAWK PEOPLE IN TYENDINAGA1:24 am, February 24, 2020As this is the birthplace of the Peacemaker, our responsibility is to uphold peace. We ask that the OPP refrain from the use of force and allow for a peaceful resolution. At this time we are presently in communication with Minister Miller and the OPP Liaison to resolve this matter.We are being informed by Minister Miller to expect confirmation of RCMP removal from Wet’suwet’en territory soon.There has always and continues to be, a willingness from the Tyendinaga Mohawks to discuss an exit strategy of the CN Rail Main Line.We are currently waiting on confirmation from the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs that the RCMP have left Wet’suwet’en territory as they have just arrived home from visiting our lands.We want to remind the public that we have never physically obstructed the tracks and we have been in peaceful solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en.The train tracks run through Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory as established by the Simcoe Deed of 1793, Treaty 3 ½.The Mohawks of Tyendinaga are not in violation of the injunction filed on February 7, 2020.1. There is no trespassing on CN’s railway right-of-way at Mile Point 209, as this is Tyendinaga Territory as proclaimed by the Simcoe Deed of 1793.2. There is no physical interference or obstruction of the railway tracks.The pending issue is that:a) The RCMP have not left Wet’suwet’en Territory;b) We have not had the follow-up meeting with Minister Marc Miller as agreed;c) There are families whose safety and lives are at risk, if any use of force were to occur.We remain optimistic that this will be resolved speedily.More and updates at Censored News