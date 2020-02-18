Number of oil well permits issued under Newsom in 2019 rivals those issued in 2018 by Dan Bacher

Tuesday Feb 18th, 2020 11:48 AM

It is no surprise that the 4,545 oil and gas well permits were issued in a year where oil industry organizations again dominated lobbying spending in California.



Photo: Nalleli Cobo, who fought to shut down an oil well near her house and just two blocks from her school, speaks at a press conference at the State Capitol in 2018. Photo by Dan Bacher.