Photo: Nalleli Cobo, who fought to shut down an oil well near her house and just two blocks from her school, speaks at a press conference at the State Capitol in 2018. Photo by Dan Bacher.

Los Angeles, CA—While the Gavin Newsom Administration has taken some encouraging initial steps in addressing the expansion of oil and gas drilling in recent years, the total number of oil and gas well permits issued in 2019 under the Newsom Administration rivals the number issued during the last year in office of former Governor Jerry Brown, Consumer Watchdog and FracTracker Alliance reported.The Newsom Administration issued just 1% fewer permits for a total of 4,545 in 2019 versus 4,590 for all of 2018, according to the groups.“The numbers give fresh urgency on the need to order a 2,500-foot health barrier between oil industry operations and people living as close as just yards away,” Consumer Watchdog and FracTracker Alliance wrote in a letter to Governor Newsom on the eve of his state of the state address. “Action on this and a start to phasing out oil and gas production in the state simply cannot wait for the results of more time-consuming studies.”Read the letter to Newsom here.It is no surprise that the 4,545 permits were issued in a year where oil industry organizations again dominated lobbying spending in California.The Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA), the largest and most powerful corporate lobbying group in California, placed first in the annual lobbying “competition” in California in 2019 with $8.8 million spent on influencing the Governor’s office, legislators and other state officials, a position it captures most years.The San Ramon-based Chevron spent the third most money on lobbying in California last year, spending a total of $5.9 million.When you add the $8.8 million from WSPA and the $5.9 million from Chevron, that comes to a total of $14.7 million spent of lobbying between the two oil industry giants alone.Website tracks oil and gas well permitsThe oil and gas well permit numbers and locations issued by the Newsom administration amidst heavy lobbying by WSPA and Chevron are posted and updated on a interactive map at the website NewsomWellWatch.com.FracTracker and Consumer Watchdog said they launched the website in 2019 to regularly track and update the number of oil and gas wells permitted by the Newsom Administration.The Geologic Energy Management Division (formerly the Department of Conservation’s Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources) issues two main categories of permits: permits to drill new oil and gas wells and permits to rework existing wells. Permits are issued for different types of wells, including “Enhanced Oil Recovery Wells” (EOR) that use steam and water flooding and cyclic steaming to dislodge oil, according to the groups.“Last year, permits for new wells rose 4.9% over 2018 while permits to rework existing wells fell 6.5%. The numbers suggest that the oil industry is seeking to drill as many new wells as possible just as many old wells fail to produce enough oil to be profitable. The total number of permits issued came in at just 1% less than the total in 2018,” the groups said.The number of fracking permits fell 5.4% over 2018 to 211 permits issued in 2019 after Consumer Watchdog and Fractracker Alliance revealed last July a doubling of fracking permits in the first five months of 2019. Newsom immediately called for a moratorium on fracking and high-pressure cyclic steaming permits for the rest of the year, the groups noted.“Permits for wells within 2,500 feet of homes, hospitals, daycares, or nursing facilities made up 12.2% of permits issued in 2019, a bad sign for public health. Proximity to oil and gas drilling has been shown to increase the risks of cancer, congenital disorders, asthma and other health impacts while new wells will contribute to climate change worldwide,” the groups stated.“The consequences of inaction take a human toll,” the groups’ letter to Newsom sent on Friday said. “The poster child is Nalleli Cobo, who is just one of the 5.4 million Californians living within one mile of oil and gas wells in disadvantaged and overwhelmingly non-white communities.As a child, Nalleli fought to shut down an oil well near her house and just two blocks from her school. She is 19 now and announced at a Firedrill Friday rally last week in Los Angeles that she has an aggressive form of cancer that will prevent her from ever bearing children.Along with Jane Fonda and Joaquin Phoenix, Nalleli called for immediate action to phase out oil drilling near homes and schools. We ask that you answer Nalleli’s call in the State of the State.”According to FracTracker Alliance, permits for new cyclic steaming and steam injection wells—dangerous and dirty techniques to access hard-to-reach crude oil—rose 23.5% over 2018, from 1,077 to 1,330. While Newsom temporarily suspended high-pressure cyclic steaming, which can break rock formations, most cyclic steam in California is done under lower pressures.However, the alliance said all steam injection operations are risky because steaming at lower pressures still causes spills and sinkholes. Injection wells can destabilize other nearby wells and lead to casing failures and blowouts. These permits have additional repercussions for climate change because large amounts of natural gas are burned to create the steam used to loosen oil.“Since Newsom announced his moratorium on high pressure cyclic steaming in November 2019, CalGem has permitted 63 new cyclic steam wells, 9 in the Cymric Field where Chevron’s cyclic steam wells caused an 80,000-gallon spill and surface expressions continue, according to FracTracker’s crunching of state data,” the groups said.As of last July, Consumer Watchdog and FracTracker revealed that 2019 permits for new production wells had risen by a runaway 77% over the first six months of 2018 and that fracking permits had doubled. “That is when Governor Newsom took steps to rein in and review permit approvals. He also fired the top oil regulator and instituted an ethics review after the groups disclosed that top oil regulators held stock in companies that they regulate,” the groups concluded.The two groups are hopeful that Newsom will support the creation of a 2500 foot foot health setback between oil and gas wells and homes, schools, hospitals and other facilities.“Newsom hasn't taken oil money for his gubernatorial campaign,” said Liza Tucker, consumer advocate for Consumer Watchdog. “He’s not beholden to the oil industry financially. We applaud what he has done to date; he has taken some very encouraging actions. He's begun to house clean the oil regulation division of the Department of Conservation.”“We’re at a turning point and this is a golden opportunity to institute a 2500 foot setback between oil industry operations and people. That would be an excellent first step to begin to phase out and gas production in California,” concluded Tucker.California still doesn’t have health and health and safety setbacksIn addition to pressuring California officials to continue to oil and gas drilling expansion in California, the money spent on lobbying by WSPA, Chevron and other oil companies was successful in preventing the Legislature from approving Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi’s AB 345, a bill to ensure that new oil and gas wells not on federal land are located 2,500 feet away from homes, schools, hospitals, playgrounds and health clinics,Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez made it into a two-old bill after pulling the bill from the Assembly Appropriations Committee that she chairs on May 16.According to state campaign finance data unveiled by investigative journalist Steve Horn for the Real News, Gonzalez has received campaign money throughout her career from Tesoro ($13,000) ExxonMobil ($3,500) CA Independent Petroleum Association ($7,000), Chevron ($11,300), CA Building Industry Association ($10,300), and State Building and Construction Trades Council of California PAC ($34,300). For more information, read: Why Did the California Assembly Table Oil Setbacks Bill? therealnews.com/...Unlike many other oil and gas producing states including Texas, Colorado and Pennsylvania, supposedly “green” California currently has no health and safety zones around oil and gas drilling operations.For example, the state of Texas requires the fracking operations maintain 250 foot setbacks from homes, schools and other facilities while the City of Dallas mandates 1500 foot setbacks around oil and gas wells.However, despite the flurry of oil industry spending on AB 345 and other bills last year, the bill has made considerable progress this year in the Legislature, passing the Assembly Floor by a vote 42 to 30 on January 27: http://www.dailykos.com/ AB 345 is now in the Senate. The bill has been read for the first time and has gone on to the Committee on Revenue & Taxation (RLS) for assignment.Background: Big Oil Regulatory Capture in CaliforniaThe increase in oil and gas drilling permits in recent years — and fact that California has no health and safety setbacks like many other states do — is a result of the millions of dollars every year that WSPA and oil companies spend every year on lobbying state officials, including the Governor’s Office and state regulatory agencies, as well as the many millions spent by the oil industry on campaign contributions to politicians and campaign committees.Both the Jerry Brown and Gavin Newsom administrations expanded oil and gas drilling in California in recent years. The Brown administration approved 21,000 new or reworked well permits and Newsom’s regulators had approved over 4,545 in 2019, his first year as Governor. In addition, state regulators, while opposing new offshore drilling leases in federal waters off California, have increased offshore drilling permits in state waters under existing leases.At the same time that California officials are stilll approving new oil and gas wells, a report by the California Council on Science & Technology reveals that California taxpayers could be on the hook for more than $500 million to plug thousands of “orphan” wells drilled and abandoned by oil and gas companies.The study, “Orphan Wells in California: An Initial Assessment of the State’s Potential Liabilities to Plug and Decommission Orphan Oil and Gas Wells,” was conducted at the request of the Division of Oil, Gas, and Geothermal Resources (DOGGR), now called the California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM), under the California Department of Conservation.“An initial analysis of readily available information suggests that 5,540 wells in California are, as defined, likely orphan wells or are at high risk of becoming orphan wells in the near future,” the report states. “The State’s potential net liability (subtracting available bonds held by CalGEM) for these wells is estimated to be about $500 million.”The Western States Petroleum Association ( http://www.wspa.org ) describes itself as “a non-profit trade association that represents companies that account for the bulk of petroleum exploration, production, refining, transportation and marketing in the five western states of Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.” WSPA’s headquarters is located in Sacramento, California. Additional WSPA locations include offices in Torrance, Concord, Ventura, Bakersfield, and Olympia, Washington.The association is led by Catherine Reheis-Boyd-Boyd, the WSPA President and former chair of the Marine Life Protection Act (MLPA) Blue Ribbon Task Force to create “marine protected areas” off the Southern California Coast.The group spent $2,482,133 lobbying in 2019's third quarter after spending $4,126,703 in the first 2 quarters of the year. WSPA’s expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $2,216,688.92. Here are the expenses as listed on the California Secretary of State’s website:2019-2020 LEGISLATIVE SESSIONLOBBYING PAYMENTS MADESESSION QUARTER GENERAL LOBBYING P.U.C. LOBBYING2019-2020 4th $2,216,688.92 $0.002019-2020 3rd $2,482,133.00 $0.002019-2020 2nd $2,153,712.76 $0.002019-2020 1st $1,972,990.62 $0.00For the entire 2017-2018 Session, WSPA spent a total of $15,768,069. The group spent $7,874, 807 to influence California government officials in 2018. Of the four quarters, WSPA spent its most money lobbying, $2,649,018, in the eighth quarter, from October 1 to December 31, 2018.Over the past decade, WSPA and Big Oil have topped the list of spenders on lobbying the Legislature in California. During the 2015-2016 Legislative Session, the oil industry spent a historic $36.1 million to lobby lawmakers and officials in California.WSPA and Big Oil wield their power in 6 major ways: through (1) lobbying; (2) campaign spending; (3) serving on and putting shills on regulatory panels; (4) creating Astroturf groups: (5) working in collaboration with media; and (6) contributing to non profit organizations.According to Cal Matters (calmatters.org/...), here are the five top spenders of 2019:Western States Petroleum Association, $8.8. million.California Teachers Association, the public school teachers’ union, $6.9 million.Chevron, $5.9 millionCalifornia State Council of Service Employees, representing state workers, $4.4 million.Edison International, $3.3 millionHere are the five top spenders over the past five years:Western States Petroleum Association, $43.3 million.California State Council of Service Employees, $24.3 million.Chevron, $19.9 millionPG&E, $18 millionCalifornia Hospital Association, $17.5 million.For more information about WSPA and Big Oil, go to: California's Biggest Secret? How Big Oil Dominates Public Discourse to Manipulate and Deceive: https://www.counterpunch.org/2019/06/07/californias-biggest-secret-how-big-oil-dominates-public-discourse-to-manipulate-and-deceive/