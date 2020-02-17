Actor and SAG member Danny Glover spoke and introduced Bernie Sanders at a Richmond rally of over 6,000 people on Washington's Birthday on 2/17/20.

Danny Glover & Bernie Sanders In Richmond Call For Working Class Power In Elections Against The 1%.Actor and SAG member Danny Glover introduced Bernie Sanders at a mass rally over 6,000 people on Richmond California on Washington's Birthday on February 17, 2020.Sanders said that the billionaires, Democratic Party establishment and the corporate media were all attacking him to stop his growing support among working people against the 1%.He also said that he wanted to appeal to countries around the world to shift their military spending along with the United States to the fight against global warming.