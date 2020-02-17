top
East Bay
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
Danny Glover & Bernie Sanders In Richmond Call For Working Class Power In Elections
by Labor Video Project
Monday Feb 17th, 2020 9:01 PM
Actor and SAG member Danny Glover spoke and introduced Bernie Sanders at a Richmond rally of over 6,000 people on Washington's Birthday on 2/17/20.
sm_img_0338.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Danny Glover & Bernie Sanders In Richmond Call For Working Class Power In Elections Against The 1%.

Actor and SAG member Danny Glover introduced Bernie Sanders at a mass rally over 6,000 people on Richmond California on Washington's Birthday on February 17, 2020.

Sanders said that the billionaires, Democratic Party establishment and the corporate media were all attacking him to stop his growing support among working people against the 1%.

He also said that he wanted to appeal to countries around the world to shift their military spending along with the United States to the fight against global warming.

Additional media:
Bernie Sanders Calls For "Workers Government" In SF At CA Demo Convention Latino Caucus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKm-qM87anI

National Nurses United NNU Endorsement Meeting With Bernie Sanders-Questions and Answers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeAIKTfKEOA

Sanders Supporters Protest and Speak Out At 2016 CA Democratic Party Convention
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ne8-_J6Vlc

Bernie Sanders Welcomed By SF Union Leaders In San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/user/laborvideo/search?view_as=subscriber&query=bernie+sanders

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/_wOh-D8FpGA
§CNA NNU Nurses Attended Rally
by Labor Video Project Monday Feb 17th, 2020 9:01 PM
sm_img_0201.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
CNA NNU nurses attended at the Bernie Sanders rally and spoke about national healthcare.
https://youtu.be/_wOh-D8FpGA
§Danny Glover At Bernie Sanders Rally
by Labor Video Project Monday Feb 17th, 2020 9:01 PM
glover_with_fist_at_sanders.jpg
Danny Glover spoke and introduced Bernie Sanders at Richmond rally.
https://youtu.be/_wOh-D8FpGA
