From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
Danny Glover & Bernie Sanders In Richmond Call For Working Class Power In Elections
Actor and SAG member Danny Glover spoke and introduced Bernie Sanders at a Richmond rally of over 6,000 people on Washington's Birthday on 2/17/20.
Danny Glover & Bernie Sanders In Richmond Call For Working Class Power In Elections Against The 1%.
Actor and SAG member Danny Glover introduced Bernie Sanders at a mass rally over 6,000 people on Richmond California on Washington's Birthday on February 17, 2020.
Sanders said that the billionaires, Democratic Party establishment and the corporate media were all attacking him to stop his growing support among working people against the 1%.
He also said that he wanted to appeal to countries around the world to shift their military spending along with the United States to the fight against global warming.
Additional media:
Bernie Sanders Calls For "Workers Government" In SF At CA Demo Convention Latino Caucus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKm-qM87anI
National Nurses United NNU Endorsement Meeting With Bernie Sanders-Questions and Answers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeAIKTfKEOA
Sanders Supporters Protest and Speak Out At 2016 CA Democratic Party Convention
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ne8-_J6Vlc
Bernie Sanders Welcomed By SF Union Leaders In San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/user/laborvideo/search?view_as=subscriber&query=bernie+sanders
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Actor and SAG member Danny Glover introduced Bernie Sanders at a mass rally over 6,000 people on Richmond California on Washington's Birthday on February 17, 2020.
Sanders said that the billionaires, Democratic Party establishment and the corporate media were all attacking him to stop his growing support among working people against the 1%.
He also said that he wanted to appeal to countries around the world to shift their military spending along with the United States to the fight against global warming.
Additional media:
Bernie Sanders Calls For "Workers Government" In SF At CA Demo Convention Latino Caucus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKm-qM87anI
National Nurses United NNU Endorsement Meeting With Bernie Sanders-Questions and Answers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeAIKTfKEOA
Sanders Supporters Protest and Speak Out At 2016 CA Democratic Party Convention
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ne8-_J6Vlc
Bernie Sanders Welcomed By SF Union Leaders In San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/user/laborvideo/search?view_as=subscriber&query=bernie+sanders
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§CNA NNU Nurses Attended Rally
CNA NNU nurses attended at the Bernie Sanders rally and spoke about national healthcare.
Danny Glover spoke and introduced Bernie Sanders at Richmond rally.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network