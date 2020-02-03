top
Peninsula
Peninsula
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Peninsula | Government & Elections
View other events for the week of 2/ 5/2020
Band and Raging Grannies at Reject the CoverUp in Palo Alto
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday February 05
Time 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSteve Rosenblum
Location Details
Lytton Plaza
200 University Ave.
corner Emerson
downtown
Palo Alto, CA 94301
The Grannies have gathered a band to accompany this action!

Lytton Plaza. 200 University Ave. X-street Emerson.

Join us as we protest the Senate's refusal to call witnesses to President Trump's constitutional violations.

Demonstrate against the Cover-Up.

The Raging Grannies will appear in judge costuming to say:
"Judgement Day is Coming--just watch us Get Out the Vote"

Bring signs if you can...some materials for making your own available from 5:15pm.
sm_aauw20grnssingsmall.jpg
original image (1372x772)
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 3rd, 2020 10:08 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 617.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code