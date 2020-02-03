The Grannies have gathered a band to accompany this action!



Lytton Plaza. 200 University Ave. X-street Emerson.



Join us as we protest the Senate's refusal to call witnesses to President Trump's constitutional violations.



Demonstrate against the Cover-Up.



The Raging Grannies will appear in judge costuming to say:

"Judgement Day is Coming--just watch us Get Out the Vote"



Bring signs if you can...some materials for making your own available from 5:15pm.

