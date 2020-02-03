From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Peninsula | Government & Elections
|Date
|Wednesday February 05
|Time
|5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Steve Rosenblum
|Location Details
|
Lytton Plaza
200 University Ave.
corner Emerson
downtown
Palo Alto, CA 94301
|
The Grannies have gathered a band to accompany this action!
Lytton Plaza. 200 University Ave. X-street Emerson.
Join us as we protest the Senate's refusal to call witnesses to President Trump's constitutional violations.
Demonstrate against the Cover-Up.
The Raging Grannies will appear in judge costuming to say:
"Judgement Day is Coming--just watch us Get Out the Vote"
Bring signs if you can...some materials for making your own available from 5:15pm.
