Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Obligation to Accept "Shelter"--New Social Control Camps on the Horizon?
Date Wednesday January 29
Time 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorKeith McHenry (posted by Norse)
Emailkeith [at] foodnotbombs.net
Phone575-770-3377
Location Details
Resource Center for Non-Violence
612 Ocean St.
A review of the city, state, and national campaigns against the rights of those who are unhoused and the actions we can take to resist.

The Trump Administration says they aren’t going to round up the homeless just yet.

But they have appointed Robert Marbut, famous for promoting the removal of the homeless from the streets into behavior modification shelters to head the US InteragencyCouncil on Homelessness.

California Governor Newsom’s Homeless Task Force claims that there is no civil right to live on the streets and is seeking a ballot initiative that could make it an obligation to accept shelter or face a year in county jail.

Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills is advocating a change in the camping lawmaking it illegal to pitch a tent before 10 at night or after 7 in the morning, increasing penalties for trespassing, declaring most of Pacific Avenue a park subject to curfews, and would give the police the power to order those violating the anti-homeless laws to choose between working for the police for free cleaning the streets or go to jail.

We can unite to resist preparing a strategy of nonviolent civil disobedience buildingsolidarity between those with housing and those who are unhoused.

There will be a discussion on forming self managed survival camps, building occupations andprotests demanding the civil rights of everyone.

FREE FOOD WILL BE SERVED
Download PDF (533.8KB)
For more event information: http://www.foodnotbombs.net

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 24th, 2020 3:42 AM
