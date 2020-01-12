International Day of Solidarity with Okinawa in San Francisco / 沖縄国際連帯デーinサンフランシスコ by Hanayo Oya

Sunday Jan 12th, 2020 9:05 AM

On December 14th, despite majority local opposition, the Japanese central government with the support of the U.S. military, renewed construction for a new base in Henoko, Okinawa. This phase of construction began by filling in ocean with sediment as part of irreversible land reclamation work in the ecologically rich Oura Bay. A protest against a US base Henoko in Okinawa was also held in San Francisco at the Japanese consulate.