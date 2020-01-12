From the Open-Publishing Calendar
International Day of Solidarity with Okinawa in San Francisco / 沖縄国際連帯デーinサンフランシスコ
On December 14th, despite majority local opposition, the Japanese central government with the support of the U.S. military, renewed construction for a new base in Henoko, Okinawa. This phase of construction began by filling in ocean with sediment as part of irreversible land reclamation work in the ecologically rich Oura Bay. A protest against a US base Henoko in Okinawa was also held in San Francisco at the Japanese consulate.
International Day of Solidarity with Okinawa in San Francisco / 沖縄国際連帯デーinサンフランシスコ
The International Day of Solidarity with Okinawa was organized by American citizens in order to protest against the Japanese and U.S. government to stop the landfill of Oura bay.
The organizer of the event said "This is a clear example of indigenous Uchinanchu repression, environmental destruction, and a usurpation of the democratic rights of the people of Okinawa. We are outraged by this violation, and refuse to remain complacent as national governments wreak havoc on the people and the planet."
And the NEXT THING TO DO:
Sign up the petition to the White House!
Stop the landfill of Henoko / Oura Bay until a referendum can be held in Okinawa
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/peti...
Director: Hanayo Oya (Journalist, Documentary Filmmaker)
Twitter: @oya_hanayo https://twitter.com/oya_hanayo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oyahanayo
Website: https://hanayooya.themedia.jp/
§Abe Government Building US Base In Henoko
The Abe Japanese government is building a US base on Henoko threatening the marine environment and the people of Okinawa.
