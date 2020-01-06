Update: Violation of Oakland’s Fire Watch at Effie’s House tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

Monday Jan 6th, 2020 11:39 PM by Lynda Carson

Asides from the fact that the Fire Watch has been violated during a whole two week period, according to a source in the Oakland Fire Department, someone from the East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation’s corporate office located downtown Oakland has been submitting documents to the Fire Department claiming that there have been security guards posted at Effie’s House for the past two week holiday period!