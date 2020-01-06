From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
Update: Violation of Oakland’s Fire Watch at Effie’s House
Asides from the fact that the Fire Watch has been violated during a whole two week period, according to a source in the Oakland Fire Department, someone from the East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation’s corporate office located downtown Oakland has been submitting documents to the Fire Department claiming that there have been security guards posted at Effie’s House for the past two week holiday period!
Update: Violation of Oakland’s Fire Watch at Effie’s House
By Lynda Carson — January 6, 2020
Oakland - Effie’s House has been under a Fire Watch that was ordered by the Oakland’ Fire Marshal over three months ago. Normally the 24 hour security guards posted at the building during the Fire Watch seven days a week, could be found sitting at a table in the lobby of the building.
From there they would make their rounds in the building, and take note of the reading every half-hour from the fire alarm system box located in the lobby of the building. The reading from the fire alarm system would be posted in the Fire Watch Log they maintain.
Today is the first day that there have been any security guards to be found sitting at the table in the lobby of Effie’s House since around December 23, 2019. This is the case despite the fact that Oakland’s Fire Marshal has kept Effie’s House under the Fire Watch during that whole two week period from December 23, 2019, throughout January 6, 2020.
Asides from the fact that the Fire Watch has been violated during that whole two week period, according to a source in the Oakland Fire Department, someone from the East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation’s corporate office located downtown Oakland has been submitting documents to the Fire Department claiming that there have been security guards posted at Effie’s House for the past two week holiday period.
Presently, the latest security guard company at Effie’s House for the Fire Watch is called Logical Security Solutions Company, LLC. Logical security replaced Ball Security and Patrol Services which suspended its services to the East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation around two weeks ago. According to a source that is not with the Fire Department, EBALDC stopped making payments to Ball security sometime before Christmas, and Ball suspended its services as a direct result.
Additionally, according to my source with the Fire Department, Ball security notified them after suspending their services to EBALDC.
My source with the fire department also told me that EBALDC had a component of the fire alarm system replaced in Effie’s House, but stated that EBALDC failed to get a permit first, or to submit a plan or blueprints with the City of Oakland in regards to the work that was done.
According to my source, this is why the Fire Watch is still in place at Effie’s House. The Fire Watch will remain in place until a permit is granted for the work that was done, and then this has to be approved by the Fire Department as a followup.
Apparently, EBALDC is trying to come into compliance and has submitted plans and a blueprint with the city. EBALDC is waiting for it to be approved by the city, if it will be approved, so they can get a permit. However, many other property owners have also been trying to get permits approved for work to be done in their buildings in Oakland, and I was advised that there is a wait time for each.
Despite the fact that documents were filed with the Fire Department claiming that security guards were at Effie’s House during the past two weeks, my source stated that it is difficult for the Fire Department to prove it when landlords are committing fraud, and that they are trying to work with landlords because we definitely need the housing during this housing crisis that has left thousands of people unhoused in the City of Oakland, and elsewhere nearby.
Unfortunately, even with the Ghost Ship fire and other fires occurring in apartment buildings in the City of Oakland, some of the landlords are corrupting the Fire Watch that occurs in buildings as a safety measure. A Fire Watch that was meant to protect the tenants from death or injury, or loss of their housing.
See link to original story below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
For the sake of transparency please not that Lynda Carson is a long time resident at Effie’s House.
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
EBALDC is in violation of Oakland’s Fire Marshal imposed Fire Watch at Effie’s House
By Lynda Carson -- Saturday Dec 28th, 2019
Click below for full story…
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/12/28/18829296.php
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson — January 6, 2020
Oakland - Effie’s House has been under a Fire Watch that was ordered by the Oakland’ Fire Marshal over three months ago. Normally the 24 hour security guards posted at the building during the Fire Watch seven days a week, could be found sitting at a table in the lobby of the building.
From there they would make their rounds in the building, and take note of the reading every half-hour from the fire alarm system box located in the lobby of the building. The reading from the fire alarm system would be posted in the Fire Watch Log they maintain.
Today is the first day that there have been any security guards to be found sitting at the table in the lobby of Effie’s House since around December 23, 2019. This is the case despite the fact that Oakland’s Fire Marshal has kept Effie’s House under the Fire Watch during that whole two week period from December 23, 2019, throughout January 6, 2020.
Asides from the fact that the Fire Watch has been violated during that whole two week period, according to a source in the Oakland Fire Department, someone from the East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation’s corporate office located downtown Oakland has been submitting documents to the Fire Department claiming that there have been security guards posted at Effie’s House for the past two week holiday period.
Presently, the latest security guard company at Effie’s House for the Fire Watch is called Logical Security Solutions Company, LLC. Logical security replaced Ball Security and Patrol Services which suspended its services to the East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation around two weeks ago. According to a source that is not with the Fire Department, EBALDC stopped making payments to Ball security sometime before Christmas, and Ball suspended its services as a direct result.
Additionally, according to my source with the Fire Department, Ball security notified them after suspending their services to EBALDC.
My source with the fire department also told me that EBALDC had a component of the fire alarm system replaced in Effie’s House, but stated that EBALDC failed to get a permit first, or to submit a plan or blueprints with the City of Oakland in regards to the work that was done.
According to my source, this is why the Fire Watch is still in place at Effie’s House. The Fire Watch will remain in place until a permit is granted for the work that was done, and then this has to be approved by the Fire Department as a followup.
Apparently, EBALDC is trying to come into compliance and has submitted plans and a blueprint with the city. EBALDC is waiting for it to be approved by the city, if it will be approved, so they can get a permit. However, many other property owners have also been trying to get permits approved for work to be done in their buildings in Oakland, and I was advised that there is a wait time for each.
Despite the fact that documents were filed with the Fire Department claiming that security guards were at Effie’s House during the past two weeks, my source stated that it is difficult for the Fire Department to prove it when landlords are committing fraud, and that they are trying to work with landlords because we definitely need the housing during this housing crisis that has left thousands of people unhoused in the City of Oakland, and elsewhere nearby.
Unfortunately, even with the Ghost Ship fire and other fires occurring in apartment buildings in the City of Oakland, some of the landlords are corrupting the Fire Watch that occurs in buildings as a safety measure. A Fire Watch that was meant to protect the tenants from death or injury, or loss of their housing.
See link to original story below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
For the sake of transparency please not that Lynda Carson is a long time resident at Effie’s House.
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
EBALDC is in violation of Oakland’s Fire Marshal imposed Fire Watch at Effie’s House
By Lynda Carson -- Saturday Dec 28th, 2019
Click below for full story…
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/12/28/18829296.php
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network