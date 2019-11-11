top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
The rebirth of Ross Camp Monday morning 11-11-2019
by AutumnSun (sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)
Monday Nov 11th, 2019 6:25 PM
This morning at 10 a.m. I went by what was once The Ross Camp in downtown Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz Homeless Union has opened the camp up in the same location as the old camp.
sm_01-.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
This time they will have some rules. They are organizing as to the way the tents will be set up so that they are in straight rows. They plan to have each site numbered, and there will be space for emergency vehicles to be able to get in if they are needed. They also hope to have porta-potties available, This time they plan to have the porta-potties on the inside of the fence for the residents only.

Please see Alex Darocy's detailed report from yesterday:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/11/10/18827989.php
§
by AutumnSun Monday Nov 11th, 2019 6:25 PM
sm_005.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Nov 11th, 2019 6:25 PM
sm_006.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Nov 11th, 2019 6:25 PM
sm_007.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Nov 11th, 2019 6:25 PM
sm_008.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Nov 11th, 2019 6:25 PM
sm_011.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Nov 11th, 2019 6:25 PM
sm_012.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Nov 11th, 2019 6:25 PM
sm_015.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Nov 11th, 2019 6:25 PM
sm_016.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Nov 11th, 2019 6:25 PM
sm_017.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Nov 11th, 2019 6:25 PM
sm_019.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Nov 11th, 2019 6:25 PM
sm_021.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Nov 11th, 2019 6:25 PM
sm_022.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Nov 11th, 2019 6:25 PM
sm_023.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Nov 11th, 2019 6:25 PM
sm_024.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Nov 11th, 2019 6:25 PM
sm_025.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Nov 11th, 2019 6:25 PM
sm_026.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Nov 11th, 2019 6:25 PM
sm_027.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Nov 11th, 2019 6:25 PM
sm_028.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Nov 11th, 2019 6:25 PM
sm_030.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
