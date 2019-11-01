The 77th Ave Rangers were just informed that the Where Do We Go? encampment received an eviction notice starting November 4th and continuing through the week.

This comes on the heels of Caltrans removing the lighted tent display.Today in preparation for winter 16 new tents are being delivered. These are all at risk of being confiscated by Caltrans leaving numerous disabled people without shelter and places seniors in extreme risk.The Rangers encourages folks to defend the encampment at whatever level they are comfortable with.Some suggestions are:1. ) e - mail Mayor Jesse Arreguin and respectfully ask a halt to this threatened action:2. ) e - mail Caltrans District 4 Director, Tony Tavares respectfully asking a halt to this threatened action and to meet with residents:3. ) Visit the encampment . Find out who the residents and ask them how you can help.4. Spread the word. Tell your friends, family, and associates about this impending action asking them to lend a hand.As winter approaches this is a pivotal time. With you help we can help our most vulnerable neighbors to keep what little they have and prepare for the winter.77th Ave Rangers