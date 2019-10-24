From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Where to File Complaints about the Recall Campaign Defrauding Voters
In response to widespread reports of voter fraud on the part of Santa Cruz United and the recall campaign, Santa Cruz City Councilmember Drew Glover has provided information about how to report instances of voter fraud to the California Secretary of State. Read the text below for detailed instructions and a message from Councilmember Glover. The State's complaint form can be found at: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/publications-and-resources/voter-complaint/
Please, if you feel an issue with the way fraudulent and misleading ways signatures were gathered for the recall, file complaints about the recall campaign defrauding voters with the Secretary of State today, or sometime this week if you can. If we can get them to questions the validity of the signatures we may be able to void the entire process. You must fax or physically mail the form in. Fax is preferred because it is much faster. If you do not have a fax you can use one at your local print shop like FexEx, Office Max or a locally owned business.
Please spread the word.
Here is the form that you can download and print. It is available in both English and Spanish Remember you MUST fax or physically mail it into the Secretary of State.
https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/publications-and-resources/voter-complaint/
Return the form to:
California Secretary of State
Investigative Services
1500 11th Street, 2nd Floor, Sacramento, CA 95814
Fax: (916) 653-8728
For more information or assistance:
English: (916) 657-2166 or (800) 345-VOTE (8683)
Spanish: (800) 232-VOTA (8682)
http://www.sos.ca.gov
The Name of the organization is "Santa Cruz United" and people can complain about:
• Their own personal experiences about lies and dishonesty when getting people to sign petitions
• The harassment and assault from petition signature gatherers resulting in their arrest as reported by Indy Bay titles "Santa Cruz United Canvasser Arrested at Whole Foods" (https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/09/19/18826457.php)
• or the reported issues of blatant lies and deception reported by both the Good Times article "NUZ: Don’t Believe Everything Strange Men with Clipboards Say (https://goodtimes.sc/santa-cruz-news/news/nuz-dont-believe-everything-strange-men-clipboards-say/) and the Sentinel article "Embattled Santa Cruz recall efforts wind toward finish" (https://www.santacruzsentinel.com/2019/10/19/embattled-santa-cruz-recall-efforts-wind-toward-finish/
All of which should be reported as "Defrauding Voters" and "Voter Harassment"
