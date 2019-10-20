Before a meeting of the KPFA Local Station Board KPFA Pacifica supporters and KPFA LSB members spoke out about the shutdown of WBAI by a faction of the Pacifica National Board with an interim executive director John Vernile and with the support of KPFA General Manager Quincy McCoy

Before a KPFA Local Station Board meeting on October 19, 2019, supporters of KPFA and members of the local station board spoke out about the closure of the NY WBAI station and turning it into a repeater station.They also discussed the blatant violation of the AFTRA SAG contract by Pacifica IED John Vernile supported by KPFA manager Quincy McCoy and a minority of the Pacifica board.Included are the public comments at the LSB board meeting. All people who spoke in public comment on WBAI spoke out against the shutdown.Additional media:1999 Redoux? Stop The Coup! Speakers At KPFA On Pacifica CrisisRally At KPFA To Defend WBAI From Shutdown By Pacifica FactionA speakout was held at PacificaThe Attack On WBAI & "Pacifica Across America”Layoffs and Canceled Shows at WBAI-FM, a New York Radio OriginalSUPREME COURT OF NEW YORK STOPS PACIFICA'S ATTACK ON WBAINew York-based WBAI radio abruptly shuts downCONTEMPT filed for in NY State Supreme Court Against Pacifica Foundation OfficersThe staff of WBAI re-entered the WBAI studios at 388 Atlantic Avenue, in Brooklyn, New York, shortly thereafter and found the station office in shambles.The Crisis in Pacifica and KPFA "What Is Going On At Pacifica"?Crisis At KPFA/Pacifica Network, Democracy & A National Alternative Multi-Media Network-DiscussionProduction of Labor Video Project