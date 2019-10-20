From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Berkeley Speak Out On Pacifica Coup, WBAI Shutdown & Public Comment At KPFA LSB
Before a meeting of the KPFA Local Station Board KPFA Pacifica supporters and KPFA LSB members spoke out about the shutdown of WBAI by a faction of the Pacifica National Board with an interim executive director John Vernile and with the support of KPFA General Manager Quincy McCoy
Before a KPFA Local Station Board meeting on October 19, 2019, supporters of KPFA and members of the local station board spoke out about the closure of the NY WBAI station and turning it into a repeater station.
They also discussed the blatant violation of the AFTRA SAG contract by Pacifica IED John Vernile supported by KPFA manager Quincy McCoy and a minority of the Pacifica board.
Included are the public comments at the LSB board meeting. All people who spoke in public comment on WBAI spoke out against the shutdown.
Additional media:
1999 Redoux? Stop The Coup! Speakers At KPFA On Pacifica Crisis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtqap90SQEs&feature=
Rally At KPFA To Defend WBAI From Shutdown By Pacifica Faction
https://youtu.be/uyRrgN7JP08
A speakout was held at Pacifica
The Attack On WBAI & "Pacifica Across America”
https://youtu.be/lyamU2dvvtU
Layoffs and Canceled Shows at WBAI-FM, a New York Radio Original
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/07/business/media/wbai-pacifica-layoffs.html
SUPREME COURT OF NEW YORK STOPS PACIFICA'S ATTACK ON WBAI
https://popularresistance.org/supreme-court-of-new-york-stops-pacificas-attack-on-wbai/
New York-based WBAI radio abruptly shuts down
https://nypost.com/2019/10/07/new-york-based-wbai-radio-abruptly-shuts-down/?fbclid=IwAR2Y0ueaccc8hKAe0TA-3Rz9vCd7aqaR2YMXmt9FPa5jgxjFd-QYB_2Jqxc
CONTEMPT filed for in NY State Supreme Court Against Pacifica Foundation Officers
The staff of WBAI re-entered the WBAI studios at 388 Atlantic Avenue, in Brooklyn, New York, shortly thereafter and found the station office in shambles.
https://iapps.courts.state.ny.us/fbem/DocumentDisplayServlet?documentId=MismQ7u0AA82W5_PLUS_vdNPK7w==&system=prod
The Crisis in Pacifica and KPFA "What Is Going On At Pacifica"?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcGuunuPKhw&t=111s
Crisis At KPFA/Pacifica Network, Democracy & A National Alternative Multi-Media Network-Discussion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-scgdXCXUIM
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
