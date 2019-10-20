top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Media Activism & Independent Media
Berkeley Speak Out On Pacifica Coup, WBAI Shutdown & Public Comment At KPFA LSB
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Oct 20th, 2019 8:39 PM
Before a meeting of the KPFA Local Station Board KPFA Pacifica supporters and KPFA LSB members spoke out about the shutdown of WBAI by a faction of the Pacifica National Board with an interim executive director John Vernile and with the support of KPFA General Manager Quincy McCoy
wbai_free_speech_radio.jpeg
Before a KPFA Local Station Board meeting on October 19, 2019, supporters of KPFA and members of the local station board spoke out about the closure of the NY WBAI station and turning it into a repeater station.

They also discussed the blatant violation of the AFTRA SAG contract by Pacifica IED John Vernile supported by KPFA manager Quincy McCoy and a minority of the Pacifica board.
Included are the public comments at the LSB board meeting. All people who spoke in public comment on WBAI spoke out against the shutdown.

Additional media:
1999 Redoux? Stop The Coup! Speakers At KPFA On Pacifica Crisis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtqap90SQEs&feature=

Rally At KPFA To Defend WBAI From Shutdown By Pacifica Faction
https://youtu.be/uyRrgN7JP08

A speakout was held at Pacifica
The Attack On WBAI & "Pacifica Across America”
https://youtu.be/lyamU2dvvtU

Layoffs and Canceled Shows at WBAI-FM, a New York Radio Original
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/07/business/media/wbai-pacifica-layoffs.html

SUPREME COURT OF NEW YORK STOPS PACIFICA'S ATTACK ON WBAI
https://popularresistance.org/supreme-court-of-new-york-stops-pacificas-attack-on-wbai/

New York-based WBAI radio abruptly shuts down
https://nypost.com/2019/10/07/new-york-based-wbai-radio-abruptly-shuts-down/?fbclid=IwAR2Y0ueaccc8hKAe0TA-3Rz9vCd7aqaR2YMXmt9FPa5jgxjFd-QYB_2Jqxc

CONTEMPT filed for in NY State Supreme Court Against Pacifica Foundation Officers
The staff of WBAI re-entered the WBAI studios at 388 Atlantic Avenue, in Brooklyn, New York, shortly thereafter and found the station office in shambles.
https://iapps.courts.state.ny.us/fbem/DocumentDisplayServlet?documentId=MismQ7u0AA82W5_PLUS_vdNPK7w==&system=prod

The Crisis in Pacifica and KPFA "What Is Going On At Pacifica"?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcGuunuPKhw&t=111s

Crisis At KPFA/Pacifica Network, Democracy & A National Alternative Multi-Media Network-Discussion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-scgdXCXUIM

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/N5Ff7yTET_o
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 176.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code