Drew Glover and Chris Krohn Recall Whole Foods Santa Cruz 10-17-2019 by AutumnSun

Thursday Oct 17th, 2019 11:30 PM

After I covered the No Recall action at UCSC I traveled across town to Whole Foods Market to see what might be going on there regarding the recall.

I arrived at Whole Food before 3 pm. There I found a person collecting signatures for Senior tax reduction. She was in the place that Santa Cruz United usually likes to set up their table. One of the people who had been at UCSC earlier came with a NO Recall sign. A short way away and not in front of Whole Foods was a man with a table and a recall sign. As I went to take his photo he quickly held up his small sign to cover his face. I can't help but wonder why the people hired by Santa Cruz United feel they have to hide their face, are they ashamed of what they are doing? I think customers seemed relieved to see someone other than Santa Cruz United in front of the store. I only stayed for a little while. Here are a few photos I took while I was there.