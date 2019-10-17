From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Drew Glover and Chris Krohn Recall UCSC Santa Cruz 10-17-2019
People for No Recall went to the University of California, Santa Cruz to inform people of some of the true facts regarding the recall rather than the allegations that petitioners for Santa Cruz United have been telling people to get them to sign the recall petition!
The first three photos were taken at about 10 am. at the main entrance to UCSC located on Bay St. at High St. The following photos were taken at the Quarry Plaza from about 11 am. until 2 pm. The first five photos are of the man in the rose or pink shirt. This man threatened everyone that if they interfered with his getting people registered to vote that it was against the law and that he would have them arrested! He was hiding the recall petition behind the registration form. He then hid behind his phone as I took photos of him and he took photos of me. As I followed him in the plaza he threatened me and said he was calling the police! "Have you ever heard of stalking?" I must say no police ever showed up and I never saw him in the plaza again! After I left UCSC I went to Whole Foods to continue reporting on Santa Cruz United. I will report on that later.
Please see more photos on my Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/autumn.sun.58/media_set?set=a.10219255789240595&type=3
