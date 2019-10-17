From the Open-Publishing Calendar
In SJ Thousands Hit Streets In For Living Wages: SEIU 521 Valley Medical Workers Strike
Thousands of Santa Clara County SEIU 521 workers struck against union-busting and for living wages. They also are fighting against closures threatening the clients who need services near their homes.
They were joined on the picket lines with nurses and some construction workers.
Thousands of SEIU 1021 Santa Clara County Valley Medical Center workers along with nurses and even construction workers were on strike on October 17, 2019.
The workers and unions were angry about the lack of fair bargaining and the difficulty of living on shrinking real wages. Santa Clara County is one of the centers of billionaires and major tech companies but the public hospital workers said they can't survive on 3% wage increases and proposed increases in healthcare costs the county management is demanding.
Management is also proposing to move facilities further from poor working people who need this care.
Additional media:
Santa Clara County Members Are on Strike
http://www.seiu521.org/2019/09/scc-strikeready/
SEIU 521 Social workers arrested in the fight to save East San Jose family resource center
https://sanjosespotlight.com/social-workers-arrested-in-fight-to-save-east-san-jose-family-resource-center/?fbclid=IwAR2mcQeZVaJhaUwZdoz9cOGraUwKPQasJTD554lJqqmg6RFqlTrCTAnbaEY
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Nurses Support SEIU 521 Picket Lines
A Valley Medical Center nurse Andrew supported the demands of the SEIU 521 members.
The workers had marches around the large center in their strike.
Workers at a corner received support from drivers.
The nurses and some doctors supported the strike.
For many workers this was their first strike.
A growing strike wave is taking place throughout the US and workers here talked about the Chicago teachers strike and GM Strike.
Workers are angry about trying to live on starvation wages in the one of the richest places in the world.
► ▼ IMC Network