Related Categories: South Bay | Labor & Workers
In SJ Thousands Hit Streets In For Living Wages: SEIU 521 Valley Medical Workers Strike
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 17th, 2019 9:17 PM
Thousands of Santa Clara County SEIU 521 workers struck against union-busting and for living wages. They also are fighting against closures threatening the clients who need services near their homes.
They were joined on the picket lines with nurses and some construction workers.
sm_seiu_521_fire_jeff_smith.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
Thousands of SEIU 1021 Santa Clara County Valley Medical Center workers along with nurses and even construction workers were on strike on October 17, 2019.

The workers and unions were angry about the lack of fair bargaining and the difficulty of living on shrinking real wages. Santa Clara County is one of the centers of billionaires and major tech companies but the public hospital workers said they can't survive on 3% wage increases and proposed increases in healthcare costs the county management is demanding.

Management is also proposing to move facilities further from poor working people who need this care.

Additional​ media:

Santa Clara County Members Are on Strike
http://www.seiu521.org/2019/09/scc-strikeready/

SEIU 521 Social workers arrested in the ​fight to save East San Jose family resource center
https://sanjosespotlight.com/social-workers-arrested-in-fight-to-save-east-san-jose-family-resource-center/?fbclid=IwAR2mcQeZVaJhaUwZdoz9cOGraUwKPQasJTD554lJqqmg6RFqlTrCTAnbaEY

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/X8hfC2x0aYQ
§Nurses Support SEIU 521 Picket Lines
by Labor Video Project Thursday Oct 17th, 2019 9:17 PM
sm_img_4602.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
A Valley Medical Center nurse Andrew supported the demands of the SEIU 521 members.
https://youtu.be/X8hfC2x0aYQ
§SEIU 521 Valley Medical Center Workers On The March
by Labor Video Project Thursday Oct 17th, 2019 9:17 PM
sm_img_4580.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
The workers had marches around the large center in their strike.
https://youtu.be/X8hfC2x0aYQ
§On. Strike Shut It Down
by Labor Video Project Thursday Oct 17th, 2019 9:17 PM
sm_img_4678.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
Workers at a corner received support from drivers.
https://youtu.be/X8hfC2x0aYQ
§A Sign of Support By Nurses
by Labor Video Project Thursday Oct 17th, 2019 9:17 PM
sm_img_4595.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The nurses and some doctors supported the strike.
https://youtu.be/X8hfC2x0aYQ
§SEIU 521 Member On The Line
by Labor Video Project Thursday Oct 17th, 2019 9:17 PM
sm_img_4613.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
For many workers this was their first strike.
https://youtu.be/X8hfC2x0aYQ
§Union Power = Workers. Power
by Labor Video Project Thursday Oct 17th, 2019 9:17 PM
sm_img_4629.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
A growing strike wave is taking place throughout the US and workers here talked about the Chicago teachers strike and GM Strike.
https://youtu.be/X8hfC2x0aYQ
§Workers Angry About Their Treatment
by Labor Video Project Thursday Oct 17th, 2019 9:17 PM
sm_img_4679.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
Workers are angry about trying to live on starvation wages in the one of the richest places in the world.
https://youtu.be/X8hfC2x0aYQ
