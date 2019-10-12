top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections
Drew Glover and Chris Krohn Recall Petition Saturday 10-12-19
by AutumnSun (sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)
Saturday Oct 12th, 2019 4:09 PM
Do they have enough signatures? Garrett Philipp says they do!
sm_009.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Today I went to Whole Foods in Santa Cruz to buy a couple of items. The Santa Cruz United were there in the parking lot continued to try to get more signatures for the Drew Glover and Chris Krohn Recall, even though Garrett Philipp posted in the Santa Mierda website comments "the signature count is right at the minimum with 9 days to go",but they don't seem to be slowing down attempting to get more people to sign! Here are a few photos I took before leaving the area.
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Oct 12th, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_010.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Oct 12th, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_013.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Oct 12th, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_015.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Oct 12th, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_016.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Oct 12th, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_020.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Oct 12th, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_021.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
