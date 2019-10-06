top
Ten Hunting Towers Destroyed in Wisconsin
by Animal Liberation Press Office
Sunday Oct 6th, 2019 6:07 PM
Received anonymously:
usa_hunting_sep19.jpg
Hunting season is on the way here in northern Wisconsin, so we destroyed 10 hunting towers to kick things off! We find that when we attack under the blanket of night with masks on we get a lot more done than we ever could standing on the sidewalk with signs.

We don’t expect our small destructive acts to destroy speciesism, but striking directly at those who murder our non-human relatives feels meaningful, and is fucking fun! We know waiting for ‘the movement’ to grow is a trap –- waiting promotes waiting and acting promotes acting.

All there is to do is to sharpen our teeth and get better at attacking domination! In solidarity with the deer, turkeys, bears, pheasants and all the animals resisting human supremacy and civilization. -some wild vegans-

-------------------

Animal Liberation Press Office
3371 Glendale Blvd. #107
Los Angeles, CA 90039
press [at] animalliberationpressoffice.org
http://www.animalliberationpressoffice.org
usa_hunting_sep19c.jpg
http://www.animalliberationpressoffice.org
usa_hunting_sep19d.jpg
http://www.animalliberationpressoffice.org
