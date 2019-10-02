top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections
Drew Glover Chris Krohn Recall update
by AutumnSun (sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)
Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 8:36 PM
A quick stop at Whole Foods for a couple vegan donuts. Santa Cruz United was there with their table and Recall Drew Glover and Chris Krohn sign.
sm_001.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
I got my donuts and then snapped a few pictures. The man seated at the table was on his phone, but then started talking to a young lady. He suddenly left the table and ran into Whole Foods. He came out of the store and found an issue of today's issue of the Santa Cruz Good Times. He then returned to the table and opened it to the page of the "NUZ" article regarding Drew Glover to show the lady. The article mentions my reporting on Santa Cruz United. Good Times referred to me as a "left wing writer", though I am not really into labels. I think I would rather be on the left than the right, I have never been a writer! I do photo journalism and try to add some stories to my photos, but that's about it. When I drove away the man waved at me as I snapped their picture.
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 8:36 PM
sm_007.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 8:36 PM
sm_009.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 8:36 PM
sm_010.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 8:36 PM
sm_011.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 8:36 PM
sm_012.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 8:36 PM
sm_013.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 8:36 PM
sm_014.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 8:36 PM
sm_015.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 193.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code