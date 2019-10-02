Drew Glover Chris Krohn Recall update sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)

Wednesday Oct 2nd, 2019 8:36 PM by AutumnSun

A quick stop at Whole Foods for a couple vegan donuts. Santa Cruz United was there with their table and Recall Drew Glover and Chris Krohn sign.

I got my donuts and then snapped a few pictures. The man seated at the table was on his phone, but then started talking to a young lady. He suddenly left the table and ran into Whole Foods. He came out of the store and found an issue of today's issue of the Santa Cruz Good Times. He then returned to the table and opened it to the page of the "NUZ" article regarding Drew Glover to show the lady. The article mentions my reporting on Santa Cruz United. Good Times referred to me as a "left wing writer", though I am not really into labels. I think I would rather be on the left than the right, I have never been a writer! I do photo journalism and try to add some stories to my photos, but that's about it. When I drove away the man waved at me as I snapped their picture.

