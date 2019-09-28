Ties Exposed Between Westlands and Aurelia Skipwith, USFWS Director Nominee by Dan Bacher

Saturday Sep 28th, 2019 5:00 AM

“Aurelia Skipwith’s deep ties to the swamp and special interests were enough for former mega-lobbyist turned-Interior Secretary Bernhardt to consider her qualified to head up Fish and Wildlife Services, despite her strikingly scant resume,” said Jayson O’Neill, Deputy Director of Western Values Project