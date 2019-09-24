top
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
Oakland Port Privatization, Labor, Gentrification & Racism: Report By ILWU Local 10 Derric
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Sep 24th, 2019 6:51 AM
A meeting in West Oakland sponsored by the West Oakland Longshore Workers on the privatization of the Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland and the resulting gentrification and racism.
sm_img_1754.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
At a meeting in West Oakland on September 21, 2019, ILWU Local 10 member Derrick Muhammad made a report on the role of the proposed new A's stadium on the community and labor. He discussed also the deindustrialization and how other Black communities had been devastated by economic policies.

Additional media:
Danny Glover On A's Stadium, Gentrification, Murals & Labor
https://youtu.be/1ku_c_SnoDI

Privatization, The Port Of Oakland and Labor
https://youtu.be/KH-ARujOeDQ

"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/5A8uZpqSX_M

ILWU 10 Speakers Protest John Fisher A's Stadium On Howard Terminal At Oakland Port Commission
https://youtu.be/t2oElKU9vPM

This Is Our Port-May Day 2019 Speakers At Oakland Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/Y_WQNoEj1cY

On May Day 2019 OEA Pres Keith Brown On The Stadium, Port, ILWU & Public Education
https://youtu.be/uZB-hG5hw0c

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/I1qTzwMNENA
§All The Glitters Ain't Gold
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Sep 24th, 2019 6:51 AM
sm_ilwu_all_that_glitters.jpg
original image (5312x6875)
The A's owner John Fisher who also owns the GAP corporation is telling the people of Oakland that his stadium development scheme will benefit the community and workers.
https://youtu.be/I1qTzwMNENA
§Rally by ILWU Members Including Keith Shanklin Against Stadium
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Sep 24th, 2019 6:51 AM
sm_ilwu_oak_port_vote_rally_shanklin_5-13-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A rally was held on 5/13/19 prior to the Port of Oakland meeting to oppose the stadium deal. ILWU Local 34 president Keith Shanklin spoke.
https://youtu.be/I1qTzwMNENA
§Fisher's Proposed A's Stadium With Cranes
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Sep 24th, 2019 6:51 AM
sm_a_s_stadium_with_cranes_on_howard_terminal.jpg
original image (940x528)
The stadium built in a key section of the port according to the ILWU, all maritime unions and port companies will harm the port threaten jobs and the future of the port.
https://youtu.be/I1qTzwMNENA
