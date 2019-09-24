From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
Oakland Port Privatization, Labor, Gentrification & Racism: Report By ILWU Local 10 Derric
A meeting in West Oakland sponsored by the West Oakland Longshore Workers on the privatization of the Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland and the resulting gentrification and racism.
At a meeting in West Oakland on September 21, 2019, ILWU Local 10 member Derrick Muhammad made a report on the role of the proposed new A's stadium on the community and labor. He discussed also the deindustrialization and how other Black communities had been devastated by economic policies.
Additional media:
Danny Glover On A's Stadium, Gentrification, Murals & Labor
https://youtu.be/1ku_c_SnoDI
Privatization, The Port Of Oakland and Labor
https://youtu.be/KH-ARujOeDQ
"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/5A8uZpqSX_M
ILWU 10 Speakers Protest John Fisher A's Stadium On Howard Terminal At Oakland Port Commission
https://youtu.be/t2oElKU9vPM
This Is Our Port-May Day 2019 Speakers At Oakland Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/Y_WQNoEj1cY
On May Day 2019 OEA Pres Keith Brown On The Stadium, Port, ILWU & Public Education
https://youtu.be/uZB-hG5hw0c
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Additional media:
Danny Glover On A's Stadium, Gentrification, Murals & Labor
https://youtu.be/1ku_c_SnoDI
Privatization, The Port Of Oakland and Labor
https://youtu.be/KH-ARujOeDQ
"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/5A8uZpqSX_M
ILWU 10 Speakers Protest John Fisher A's Stadium On Howard Terminal At Oakland Port Commission
https://youtu.be/t2oElKU9vPM
This Is Our Port-May Day 2019 Speakers At Oakland Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/Y_WQNoEj1cY
On May Day 2019 OEA Pres Keith Brown On The Stadium, Port, ILWU & Public Education
https://youtu.be/uZB-hG5hw0c
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§All The Glitters Ain't Gold
The A's owner John Fisher who also owns the GAP corporation is telling the people of Oakland that his stadium development scheme will benefit the community and workers.
A rally was held on 5/13/19 prior to the Port of Oakland meeting to oppose the stadium deal. ILWU Local 34 president Keith Shanklin spoke.
The stadium built in a key section of the port according to the ILWU, all maritime unions and port companies will harm the port threaten jobs and the future of the port.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network