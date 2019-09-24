From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Oakland Port Privatization, Labor, Gentrification & Racism: Report By ILWU Local 10 Derric by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Sep 24th, 2019 6:51 AM A meeting in West Oakland sponsored by the West Oakland Longshore Workers on the privatization of the Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland and the resulting gentrification and racism.



Production of Labor Video Project

The A's owner John Fisher who also owns the GAP corporation is telling the people of Oakland that his stadium development scheme will benefit the community and workers.

A rally was held on 5/13/19 prior to the Port of Oakland meeting to oppose the stadium deal. ILWU Local 34 president Keith Shanklin spoke.

The stadium built in a key section of the port according to the ILWU, all maritime unions and port companies will harm the port threaten jobs and the future of the port.