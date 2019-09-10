top
Santa Cruz United Canvasser Handcuffed and Detained by Police at Whole Foods Market
by Alex Darocy
Tuesday Sep 10th, 2019 10:35 PM
A Santa Cruz United recall signature gatherer was handcuffed and detained by Santa Cruz Police at Whole Foods Market today for harassing customers and management, and for blocking the entrance to the market repeatedly. For weeks now, stories have been circulating online about canvassers who are harassing community members as they aggressively solicit signatures for the petitions to recall progressive City Councilmembers Drew Glover and Chris Krohn.
sm_santa-cruz-united-signature-gatherer-handcuffed-detained-santa-cruz-police-whole-foods-market-racist.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
The manager said that for several weeks now, the canvasser regularly shouts at customers, calls them names, and is very aggressive with them. She said he called her the n-word today (it should be noted that she is white), and over the last few weeks he has called her every other name in the book, for simply asking him to honor the free speech zone at Whole Foods. The free speech zone at Whole Foods is defined as being anywhere in the parking area.

This is a breaking news story, expect a second article soon with video and more photos.


Alex Darocy
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
