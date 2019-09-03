From the Stop the Recalls website:

Any voter who has signed a recall petition who wishes to have his or her signature withdrawn from the petition may file a written request with the city elections official no later than the day before the petition is filed. (§§103 and 11303) The written request must identify the subject of the recall petition – and clearly indicate the requestor indeed signed such petition – and contain the person’s name, residence address and signature. Note: The city elections official will have no way of knowing for sure when the proponents will choose to file the recall petitions. Consequently, it will not be able to advise persons who wish to withdraw their signatures as to any “deadline” for filing their requests – other than the fact that the request must be received no later than the day before the petition is filed. [Excerpt from City of Santa Cruz Guide to Recall, p. 14. §§103 and 11303 are sections of the California Elections Code]

Important: Your written request to withdraw your signature must be submitted BEFORE the recall petitions are filed. Postmarks do not count - it must be received by the City Clerk’s office by no later than 5:00 PM the day before petitions are filed. Recall petitions must all be filed together in one batch, but we do not know yet when that will be. Therefore, do not delay in submitting your withdrawal request.

Also: If you signed both petitions, you must submit a separate request for each petition you signed.

For additional information: Contact the Santa Cruz City Clerk’s office:

Bonnie Bush, City Clerk Administrator, 809 Center Street, Room 9, Santa Cruz, California 95060

Main: 831-420-5030

Tel: 831-420-5035

Fax: 831-420-5031

Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 12 noon • 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

bbush@cityofsantacruz.com

