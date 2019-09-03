top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections
Instructions and Forms to Withdraw Your Signature from the Recall Petitions
by Santa Cruz News Network
Tuesday Sep 3rd, 2019 12:11 PM
Community members organizing under the name Stop the Recalls are encouraging individuals who may have signed the recall petitions, and are are having second thoughts, to file forms with the City of Santa Cruz to have their signatures withdrawn. The instructions and forms to withdraw signatures from the recall petitions can be found: here. A separate form is required to withdraw a signature from each petition, and the forms must be received at the City Clerk's office before the recall petitions are filed. Organizers are encouraging community members not to delay filing the forms.
sm_santa-cruz-recall-petition-signature-removal-santa-cruz-united.jpg
original image (1094x669)

From the Stop the Recalls website:


Any voter who has signed a recall petition who wishes to have his or her signature withdrawn from the petition may file a written request with the city elections official no later than the day before the petition is filed. (§§103 and 11303) The written request must identify the subject of the recall petition – and clearly indicate the requestor indeed signed such petition – and contain the person’s name, residence address and signature. Note: The city elections official will have no way of knowing for sure when the proponents will choose to file the recall petitions. Consequently, it will not be able to advise persons who wish to withdraw their signatures as to any “deadline” for filing their requests – other than the fact that the request must be received no later than the day before the petition is filed. [Excerpt from City of Santa Cruz Guide to Recall, p. 14. §§103 and 11303 are sections of the California Elections Code]

Important: Your written request to withdraw your signature must be submitted BEFORE the recall petitions are filed. Postmarks do not count - it must be received by the City Clerk’s office by no later than 5:00 PM the day before petitions are filed. Recall petitions must all be filed together in one batch, but we do not know yet when that will be. Therefore, do not delay in submitting your withdrawal request.

Also: If you signed both petitions, you must submit a separate request for each petition you signed.


For additional information: Contact the Santa Cruz City Clerk’s office:


Bonnie Bush, City Clerk Administrator, 809 Center Street, Room 9, Santa Cruz, California 95060

Main: 831-420-5030

Tel: 831-420-5035

Fax: 831-420-5031

Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 12 noon • 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

bbush@cityofsantacruz.com


More information: Stop the Recalls in Santa Cruz


A list of donors to the recall campaign can be found: here.


A list of businesses to boycott whose owners are supporting the recall effort can be found: here.



§Forms to Withdraw Your Signature from the Recall Petitions
by Santa Cruz News Network Tuesday Sep 3rd, 2019 12:11 PM
santa_recall_signature_withdrawal_forms.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (121.7KB)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 72.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code