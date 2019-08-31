top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action
San Francisco Mime Troupe Returns to Santa Cruz with "Treasure Island"
by John Malkin
Saturday Aug 31st, 2019 9:52 AM
Interview with Ellen Callas of The San Francisco Mime Troupe about their 60th anniversary and the current 2019 show "Treasure Island," being performed in Santa Cruz on Saturday, September 7 and September, August 8 in San Lorenzo Park at 3pm (2:30 music). Details at sfmt.org. Originally broadcast on KZSC 88.1 FM by John Malkin.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (40.2MB) | Embed Audio
Interview with Ellen Callas of The San Francisco Mime Troupe about their 60th anniversary and the current 2019 show "Treasure Island," being performed in Santa Cruz on Saturday, September 7 and September, August 8 in San Lorenzo Park at 3pm (2:30 music). Details at sfmt.org. Originally broadcast on KZSC 88.1 FM by John Malkin.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 87.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code