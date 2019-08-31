From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco Mime Troupe Returns to Santa Cruz with "Treasure Island"
Interview with Ellen Callas of The San Francisco Mime Troupe about their 60th anniversary and the current 2019 show "Treasure Island," being performed in Santa Cruz on Saturday, September 7 and September, August 8 in San Lorenzo Park at 3pm (2:30 music). Details at sfmt.org. Originally broadcast on KZSC 88.1 FM by John Malkin.
