We Want A Union & AB5! UBER & Lyft Drivers Rally At SF UBER World HQ by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Aug 27th, 2019 8:31 PM UBER and Lyft workers rallied in San Francisco at the world headquarters of UBER to support AB5 and also to support the formation of a union of drivers.



The drivers also said they wanted SB 5 passed by the legislature so that they could organize a union which could gain them living wages, healthcare and better working conditions.



The organizations that sponsored the rally included SEIU Local 721, the Mobile Workers Alliance, and Gig Workers Rising. Many of the drivers had driven up from Los Angeles on the way to Sacramento to lobby for SB5 which would force UBER and Lyft along with other gig platform companies to make workers eligible for workers compensation, social security and allow them to unionize.

Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg also spoke at the rally.

Additional media:

CA AB5, Labor, UBER, Lyft, Independent Contractors & Social Benefits

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHKESgt2w-c&t=42s



UBER & LYFT Workers "We Made You"! Drivers Fed Up With Abuse & Rip-offs In San Francisco

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2vHQ7sQVfs&t=238s



UBER Stop Lying And Cheating Us! Drivers Protest At UBER World Headquarters In SF

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDeLO1Yr-pk&t=7s



UBER, Lyft, Taxi Workers, Deregulation and Independent Contractors

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoayEmFK1E0&t=4s



UBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven Hill

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJQ-gBaSPTU&t=2s



SF Taxi Workers On Tech, UBER, Lyft, ​And Deregulation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCrwoiYejWg



Rideshare Wage Calculator Exposes Hidden Costs Of Driving For UBER and LYFT

https://www.teamsters117.org/rideshare_wage_calculator_exposes_hidden_costs_of_driving_for_uber_and_lyft?fbclid=IwAR28_aplbEqCKJSYCd7T_ZSRDrnv7o-ESPsU6CLv6hlDXdQpR4bGjX8hkTM



UK UBER Drivers Organize & Fight Back With UPH Chair James Farrar

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxOPa0H9i3Q&t=52s



Tyranny of the algorithm: how Uber replaced one exploitative boss with another

https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2019/01/tyranny-algorithm-how-uber-replaced-one-exploitative-boss-another?fbclid=IwAR3jjDVB7v6tr-Fxjv-fUmAlIhJg7OC6jCso5LZQoDAC0XcuDp6pMlz5W38



‘Mayor Pete’ Buttigieg protests with workers outside Uber HQ

https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/mayor-pete-buttigieg-protests-with-workers-outside-uber-hq/



Production of Labor Video Project

Many of the drivers said they wanted a union to represent them against the billionaires who run the gig platforms.

Drivers said that UBER and Lyft are forcing them into poverty and many sleep in their cars.

Workers say that they need AB5 to get more wages and power on the job.

Drivers said that their health is being ruined because of their working conditions and they have no healthcare.

Police blocked the workers from going inside to confront the UBER bosses.

Most of the drivers at this action want a union to represent them.

One worker questioned the silence by labor supported Democratic governor Newsom who has not taken a position on AB5.