We Want A Union & AB5! UBER & Lyft Drivers Rally At SF UBER World HQ
UBER and Lyft workers rallied in San Francisco at the world headquarters of UBER to support AB5 and also to support the formation of a union of drivers.
UBER and Lyft drivers organized a statewide protest at the San Francisco world headquarters of UBER on August 27, 2019. They discussed how they are being squeezed by the billionaires who own these platforms and many are having problems surviving.
The drivers also said they wanted SB 5 passed by the legislature so that they could organize a union which could gain them living wages, healthcare and better working conditions.
The organizations that sponsored the rally included SEIU Local 721, the Mobile Workers Alliance, and Gig Workers Rising. Many of the drivers had driven up from Los Angeles on the way to Sacramento to lobby for SB5 which would force UBER and Lyft along with other gig platform companies to make workers eligible for workers compensation, social security and allow them to unionize.
Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg also spoke at the rally.
Additional media:
CA AB5, Labor, UBER, Lyft, Independent Contractors & Social Benefits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHKESgt2w-c&t=42s
UBER & LYFT Workers "We Made You"! Drivers Fed Up With Abuse & Rip-offs In San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2vHQ7sQVfs&t=238s
UBER Stop Lying And Cheating Us! Drivers Protest At UBER World Headquarters In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDeLO1Yr-pk&t=7s
UBER, Lyft, Taxi Workers, Deregulation and Independent Contractors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoayEmFK1E0&t=4s
UBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJQ-gBaSPTU&t=2s
SF Taxi Workers On Tech, UBER, Lyft, And Deregulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCrwoiYejWg
Rideshare Wage Calculator Exposes Hidden Costs Of Driving For UBER and LYFT
https://www.teamsters117.org/rideshare_wage_calculator_exposes_hidden_costs_of_driving_for_uber_and_lyft?fbclid=IwAR28_aplbEqCKJSYCd7T_ZSRDrnv7o-ESPsU6CLv6hlDXdQpR4bGjX8hkTM
UK UBER Drivers Organize & Fight Back With UPH Chair James Farrar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxOPa0H9i3Q&t=52s
Tyranny of the algorithm: how Uber replaced one exploitative boss with another
https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2019/01/tyranny-algorithm-how-uber-replaced-one-exploitative-boss-another?fbclid=IwAR3jjDVB7v6tr-Fxjv-fUmAlIhJg7OC6jCso5LZQoDAC0XcuDp6pMlz5W38
‘Mayor Pete’ Buttigieg protests with workers outside Uber HQ
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/mayor-pete-buttigieg-protests-with-workers-outside-uber-hq/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Workers Want A Union
Many of the drivers said they wanted a union to represent them against the billionaires who run the gig platforms.
Drivers said that UBER and Lyft are forcing them into poverty and many sleep in their cars.
Workers say that they need AB5 to get more wages and power on the job.
Drivers said that their health is being ruined because of their working conditions and they have no healthcare.
Police blocked the workers from going inside to confront the UBER bosses.
Most of the drivers at this action want a union to represent them.
One worker questioned the silence by labor supported Democratic governor Newsom who has not taken a position on AB5.
