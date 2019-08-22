From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SEIU 1021, IFPTE 21 Members, Patients & Families Protest Evictions Of Disabled Residents
Dozens of SF SEIU 1021 & IFPTE 21 members, family members and patients protested the closure beds at SF General Hospital ARF facility. Long term patients are being evicted with no place to go.
Dozens of San Francisco SEIU 1021 and IFPTE 21 SFGH ARF workers, patients, family members rallied on 8/22/19 at the SFGH Assisted Residential.
Facility ARF home to protest the eviction notices to many of the disabled mentally ill residents.
“These clients cannot prepare their own food, do their own laundry nor manage their own money. They also cannot manage their medications, with- out which they would return to suffering major psychiatric crises on a regular basis and would cycle through the city’s ER’s and psychiatric emergency room,” said Jennifer Esteen, a registered psychiatric nurse at ZSFGH.
SF Mayor London Breed with the support of Supervisor Madelman want the center turned into a temporary space at Navigation centers with non-profit workers doing public worker jobs at $17.50 an hour. These two tier wages pit public workers against non-profit workers.
The mayor and Human Resources director Micki Callahan are outsourcing hundreds of millions of dollars to non-profits that pay the workers substandard wages for public work.
The management of ARF are also illegally bullying the SEIU 1021 shop steward W.D. Flient at ARF in this union busting tactic.
The unions as the patients were not informed of the changes although they are required to union contracts and the law. The workers talked about how these tactics are harming the patients and workers at the facility
§Breed Is Terrorizing Residents Of Facility
Mayor London Breed and here DPH is terrorizing long term disabled mental patients by ordering their evictions.
The City of San Francisco cutting public worker jobs while hundreds of millions is going into non-profits that pay 30 to 40% less for public work.
Billionaire Zuckerberg is pushing privatization while the SF Mayor is outsourcing public jobs while kicking mentally disabled out of their long term housing.
