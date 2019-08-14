top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice
Barbara Lee Holds "Night of Healing" Vigil
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Aug 14th, 2019 11:44 AM
Native American chant and powerful speeches in Oakland's Frank Ogawa Plaza

Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar
sm_10-850_8767.jpg
original image (2300x1533)
On a mild Tuesday evening, Rep. Barbara Lee and local leaders led a defiant response to recent terrorist attacks.

Speakers included Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Oakland City Councilmember Lynette Elhaney, Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo, Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter,
and Liz Ortega, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Alameda Labor Council.

The point that our nation exists on stolen land was made and is, in fact, appearing more often as protests continue.

A freedom song, the parent of a gun victim, a person whose parents were deported made the country's spiral into more blatant racism, led by Trump, very real.

Barbara Lee, as usual, spoke to great applause.
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Aug 14th, 2019 11:44 AM
sm_20-850_8761.jpg
original image (2300x1615)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Aug 14th, 2019 11:44 AM
sm_30-852_0536.jpg
original image (2300x1662)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Aug 14th, 2019 11:44 AM
sm_40-852_0542.jpg
original image (2300x1533)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Aug 14th, 2019 11:44 AM
sm_50-852_0551.jpg
original image (2300x1708)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Aug 14th, 2019 11:44 AM
sm_60-852_0619.jpg
original image (2300x1904)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Aug 14th, 2019 11:44 AM
sm_70-852_0621.jpg
original image (2300x1656)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Aug 14th, 2019 11:44 AM
sm_80-852_0637.jpg
original image (2300x1839)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Aug 14th, 2019 11:44 AM
sm_90-852_0648.jpg
original image (2300x1687)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Aug 14th, 2019 11:44 AM
sm_100-852_0652.jpg
original image (2300x1782)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Aug 14th, 2019 11:44 AM
sm_110-850_8778.jpg
original image (2300x1533)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Aug 14th, 2019 11:44 AM
sm_120-852_0667.jpg
original image (2300x1762)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Aug 14th, 2019 11:44 AM
sm_130-850_8787.jpg
original image (2300x1533)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code