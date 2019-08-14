Barbara Lee Holds "Night of Healing" Vigil by Leon Kunstenaar

Wednesday Aug 14th, 2019 11:44 AM

Native American chant and powerful speeches in Oakland's Frank Ogawa Plaza



Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar

On a mild Tuesday evening, Rep. Barbara Lee and local leaders led a defiant response to recent terrorist attacks.



Speakers included Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Oakland City Councilmember Lynette Elhaney, Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo, Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter,

and Liz Ortega, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Alameda Labor Council.



The point that our nation exists on stolen land was made and is, in fact, appearing more often as protests continue.



A freedom song, the parent of a gun victim, a person whose parents were deported made the country's spiral into more blatant racism, led by Trump, very real.



Barbara Lee, as usual, spoke to great applause.