Related Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice
Barbara Lee Holds "Night of Healing" Vigil
Native American chant and powerful speeches in Oakland's Frank Ogawa Plaza
Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar
On a mild Tuesday evening, Rep. Barbara Lee and local leaders led a defiant response to recent terrorist attacks.
Speakers included Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Oakland City Councilmember Lynette Elhaney, Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo, Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter,
and Liz Ortega, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Alameda Labor Council.
The point that our nation exists on stolen land was made and is, in fact, appearing more often as protests continue.
A freedom song, the parent of a gun victim, a person whose parents were deported made the country's spiral into more blatant racism, led by Trump, very real.
Barbara Lee, as usual, spoke to great applause.
