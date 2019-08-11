From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
|SF Gray Panthers August Meeting: Happy Birthday, Maggie Kuhn!
|Date
|Tuesday August 20
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Art Persyko
|Location Details
|Park Branch of the SF Public Library, in the community room (street level, in the basement, no stairs!), 1833 Page St (between Cole and Shrader Streets), SF
|
Come celebrate the 114th birthday of Maggie Kuhn. Forty-nine years ago, Maggie and five friends founded the Gray Panthers. Their idea became an organization of thousands, demanding an end to ageism and racism, an end to war, promotion of civil and social rights, defense of Social Security and equal health care for all.
