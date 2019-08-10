Today we came together at the Santa Cruz Town Clock for an annual vigil remembering the day the United States dropped bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki seventy-four years ago!

Today we came together at the Santa Cruz Town Clock for an annual vigil remembering the day the United States dropped bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki seventy-four years ago! Those bombs killed so many innocent men, woman, and children! Today was a day of prayers, speakers and some music.We also came together to honor and pay tribute to some of our friends that we lost in the last year! Harry Meserve, Cat Heron Steele, and Sherry Conable!The City Council of the City of Santa Cruz made Santa Cruz a Nuclear Free Zone many years ago! I feel we need to make all our Mother Earth a Nuclear Free Zone!Thank you to all that came out on another beautiful day in Santa Cruz!Let's all pray for peace in our world!Here are some of the photos from the vigil!For more photos of today's Please go to my Facebook page: