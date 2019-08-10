"Time to Go Puerto Rico on this Fool" and More Projected on SF Federal Bldg by Vigil for Democracy

Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 4:13 AM

On August 9, a special evening event featured art projections on the Federal Building...the art was large, colorful, creative... and pretty caustic too.



Photos courtesy Regina S. Islas

Vigil for Democracy co-organizes a vigil outside Speaker Pelosi’s San Francisco office every day from Noon - 2PM during the August congressional recess (July 29 - September 8, 2019). Participants are calling for a removal of corrupt criminals from all three branches of our government, and immediate lawmaking to protect our lives and liberty.



An evening event on August 9th featured art projections on the Federal Building that were at once large, colorful and creative. They called for impeachment of Trump and freedom for Americans.



Organizers with Vigil for Democracy said, "The big key to our campaign Be like Puerto Rico is the hashtag #VigilForDemocracy. It unites all our protests against an abusive government. If democracy is dead or dying, let’s hold vigil for it."



