"Time to Go Puerto Rico on this Fool" and More Projected on SF Federal Bldg
by Vigil for Democracy
Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 4:13 AM
On August 9, a special evening event featured art projections on the Federal Building...the art was large, colorful, creative... and pretty caustic too.

Photos courtesy Regina S. Islas
sm_vig4dempuertorico.jpg
original image (1536x2048)
Vigil for Democracy co-organizes a vigil outside Speaker Pelosi’s San Francisco office every day from Noon - 2PM during the August congressional recess (July 29 - September 8, 2019). Participants are calling for a removal of corrupt criminals from all three branches of our government, and immediate lawmaking to protect our lives and liberty.

An evening event on August 9th featured art projections on the Federal Building that were at once large, colorful and creative. They called for impeachment of Trump and freedom for Americans.

Organizers with Vigil for Democracy said, "The big key to our campaign Be like Puerto Rico is the hashtag #VigilForDemocracy. It unites all our protests against an abusive government. If democracy is dead or dying, let’s hold vigil for it."

https://www.vigilfordemocracy.com
§Mitch
by Vigil for Democracy Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 4:13 AM
sm_dem4vigmitch.jpg
original image (1536x2048)
https://www.vigilfordemocracy.com
§Prison
by Vigil for Democracy Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 4:13 AM
sm_vig4demprison.jpg
original image (1536x2048)
https://www.vigilfordemocracy.com
§Quote from Toni Morrison on Freedom
by Vigil for Democracy Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 4:13 AM
sm_vigil4demfreedom.jpg
original image (1536x2048)
https://www.vigilfordemocracy.com
§Shahid Buttar is running against Pelosi
by Vigil for Democracy Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 4:13 AM
sm_vigil4demshahid.jpg
original image (1536x2048)
https://www.vigilfordemocracy.com
