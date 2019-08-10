From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Government & Elections
"Time to Go Puerto Rico on this Fool" and More Projected on SF Federal Bldg
On August 9, a special evening event featured art projections on the Federal Building...the art was large, colorful, creative... and pretty caustic too.
Photos courtesy Regina S. Islas
Photos courtesy Regina S. Islas
Vigil for Democracy co-organizes a vigil outside Speaker Pelosi’s San Francisco office every day from Noon - 2PM during the August congressional recess (July 29 - September 8, 2019). Participants are calling for a removal of corrupt criminals from all three branches of our government, and immediate lawmaking to protect our lives and liberty.
An evening event on August 9th featured art projections on the Federal Building that were at once large, colorful and creative. They called for impeachment of Trump and freedom for Americans.
Organizers with Vigil for Democracy said, "The big key to our campaign Be like Puerto Rico is the hashtag #VigilForDemocracy. It unites all our protests against an abusive government. If democracy is dead or dying, let’s hold vigil for it."
An evening event on August 9th featured art projections on the Federal Building that were at once large, colorful and creative. They called for impeachment of Trump and freedom for Americans.
Organizers with Vigil for Democracy said, "The big key to our campaign Be like Puerto Rico is the hashtag #VigilForDemocracy. It unites all our protests against an abusive government. If democracy is dead or dying, let’s hold vigil for it."
§Mitch
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network