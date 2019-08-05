top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | U.S. | Racial Justice
Hate is Alive in America—El Paso Shooting
by Southern Poverty Law Center
Monday Aug 5th, 2019 1:29 PM
A manifesto from shooter promotes white nationalist talking points as white nationalists mock those killed in the shooting
hw_el-paso-shooting-002.jpg
On August 3, 2019, the United States witnessed another mass shooting — this time in El Paso, Texas where 20 people were killed and more than 20 were injured. The shooter reportedly drove more than 9 hours to target a heavily Hispanic shopping center that he believed would be full of Mexican nationals. The shooting took place at Cielo Vista Mall on Saturday morning near El Paso’s border with Juarez. The shooter was taken into custody by law enforcement.

Shortly before the shooting took place, a four page manifesto appeared online, and was reported by multiple outlets as belonging to the shooter. The manifesto contained white nationalist talking points on “demographic displacement,” “white genocide” and “illegal immigration,” along with references to the anti-Muslim mass shooting in New Zealand in March earlier this year. Much of the manifesto’s language mirrors that of President Trump’s sentiments of an “immigrant invasion,” posing threats to American jobs and safety.

Technology, especially social media platforms and message boards, play a huge role in the spread of hateful rhetoric and ideas, which can lead to the radicalization of people online. We have now seen a fringe site like 8chan be the origin of three manifestos in the past six months left by accused white supremacist killers.


Explore our Hate Map—In 2018, we tracked 1,020 hate groups across the U.S:
https://www.splcenter.org/hate-map


More from the Hatewatch blog:

White Nationalists Praise El Paso Attack and Mock the Dead
https://www.splcenter.org/hatewatch/2019/08/04/white-nationalists-praise-el-paso-attack-and-mock-dead

El Paso Shooting Suspect May Have Authored Manifesto Containing White Nationalist Talking Points
https://www.splcenter.org/hatewatch/2019/08/03/el-paso-shooting-suspect-may-have-authored-manifesto-containing-white-nationalist-talking


https://www.splcenter.org/news/2019/08/05/hate-alive-america-el-paso-shooting
https://www.splcenter.org/
