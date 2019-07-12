top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Protect Juristac: Chairman Lopez Speaks in Santa Cruz
Date Sunday July 14
Time 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorFriends of Juristac - Santa Cruz County
Location Details
Louden Nelson Community Center, Room #3, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
“Juristac ...is in a pristine state in relation to the surrounding region. The vast majority of our sacred ceremonial sites have been lost to development. Our Amah Mutsun tribe maintains that once disturbed by mining, there will be no way to rehabilitate the cultural and spiritual aspects of the landscape.” —Amah Mutsun Chairman Valentin Lopez
sm_valentin_lopez_protect_juristac_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (1582x2048)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2855267598...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 12th, 2019 12:45 PM
