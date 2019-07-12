From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protect Juristac: Chairman Lopez Speaks in Santa Cruz
|Sunday July 14
|2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
|Speaker
|Friends of Juristac - Santa Cruz County
|Louden Nelson Community Center, Room #3, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
“Juristac ...is in a pristine state in relation to the surrounding region. The vast majority of our sacred ceremonial sites have been lost to development. Our Amah Mutsun tribe maintains that once disturbed by mining, there will be no way to rehabilitate the cultural and spiritual aspects of the landscape.” —Amah Mutsun Chairman Valentin Lopez
