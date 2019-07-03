From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

SEIU Unite Here Members Protest At SFO Airport Workers For Living Wages by Labor Video Project

Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 10:18 PM SFO airport workers who are members of SEIU and Unite Here protested at the airport over their poor wages.



Many workers are unable to survive on the wages from the companies that work for at the airport. These actions also took place around the country.

Airport workers protested the fact that they have to work two and three jobs to survive.

The action included SEIU and Unite Here workers at the SF Airport