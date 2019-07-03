From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SEIU Unite Here Members Protest At SFO Airport Workers For Living Wages
SFO airport workers who are members of SEIU and Unite Here protested at the airport over their poor wages.
SEIU USSW and UNITE HERE Local 2 airport workers rallied on July 3, 2019 to protest inadequate healthcare, unsafe & unhealthy working conditions and wages that don’t keep up with the cost of living.
Many workers are unable to survive on the wages from the companies that work for at the airport. These actions also took place around the country.
§One Job Should Be Enough
Airport workers protested the fact that they have to work two and three jobs to survive.
The action included SEIU and Unite Here workers at the SF Airport
