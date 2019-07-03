top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
SEIU Unite Here Members Protest At SFO Airport Workers For Living Wages
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 10:18 PM
SFO airport workers who are members of SEIU and Unite Here protested at the airport over their poor wages.
sm_img_5304.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SEIU USSW and UNITE HERE Local 2 airport workers rallied on July 3, 2019 to protest inadequate healthcare, unsafe & unhealthy working conditions and wages that don’t keep up with the cost of living.

Many workers are unable to survive on the wages from the companies that work for at the airport. These actions also took place around the country.
Additional media:

Global Day Of Action For Airline Workers At SFO: We Need Living Wages!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vy_iRJN4uA8&t=234s

Airport Workers United
http://www.airportworkersunited.org

Uniglobal Unon
https://www.uniglobalunion.org

ITF Press Release
http://www.itfglobal.org/de/news-events/press-releases/2018/october/2018-airport-hubs-action-day/

Airport Workers
https://www.sacbee.com/news/state/california/article219374390.html
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§One Job Should Be Enough
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 10:18 PM
sm_img_5302.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Airport workers protested the fact that they have to work two and three jobs to survive.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7f8GVwueA...
§SEIU and Unite Here Airport Workers
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 10:18 PM
sm_img_5269.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The action included SEIU and Unite Here workers at the SF Airport
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7f8GVwueA...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 162.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code