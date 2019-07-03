From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer
Massive Gay Pride Parade in San Francisco
Full Range of Humanity’s Sexuality Marches Down Market Street
Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar
Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar
In an explosion of sexual exuberance, 275 groups representing all of our species’ erotic perspectives celebrated Gay Pride.
The crowds enjoyed fantastic, elaborate costumes and floats created by governmental, political, humanitarian, religious, and commercial organizations.
Public intragender displays of affection and nudity were a matter of course.
The Rainbow banner was held high by a huge variety of groups. From the American Legion, all the way to the Rubber-Leather, Sado, Bondage, etc. Perhaps they are more similar than either would admit.
With Wells Fargo, AIG, Amazon, UPS, Apple and Intuit marching, a group protested this commercialization and held up the parade by almost an hour. And the UPS float featured a nude (female) dancer. (?)
Security was intense. Spectators were separated from marchers by metal crowd barriers running the full length of Market Street and there were high barriers around many blocks near City Hall. Roadway access was tightly controlled with air travel style inspections.
As onlookers, marchers and police shouted “Happy Pride”, it was clear that the closet door was open.
At least in San Francisco.
The crowds enjoyed fantastic, elaborate costumes and floats created by governmental, political, humanitarian, religious, and commercial organizations.
Public intragender displays of affection and nudity were a matter of course.
The Rainbow banner was held high by a huge variety of groups. From the American Legion, all the way to the Rubber-Leather, Sado, Bondage, etc. Perhaps they are more similar than either would admit.
With Wells Fargo, AIG, Amazon, UPS, Apple and Intuit marching, a group protested this commercialization and held up the parade by almost an hour. And the UPS float featured a nude (female) dancer. (?)
Security was intense. Spectators were separated from marchers by metal crowd barriers running the full length of Market Street and there were high barriers around many blocks near City Hall. Roadway access was tightly controlled with air travel style inspections.
As onlookers, marchers and police shouted “Happy Pride”, it was clear that the closet door was open.
At least in San Francisco.
§
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network