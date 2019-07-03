top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer
Massive Gay Pride Parade in San Francisco
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 4:09 PM
Full Range of Humanity’s Sexuality Marches Down Market Street

Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar
sm_850_6022.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
In an explosion of sexual exuberance, 275 groups representing all of our species’ erotic perspectives celebrated Gay Pride.

The crowds enjoyed fantastic, elaborate costumes and floats created by governmental, political, humanitarian, religious, and commercial organizations.

Public intragender displays of affection and nudity were a matter of course.

The Rainbow banner was held high by a huge variety of groups. From the American Legion, all the way to the Rubber-Leather, Sado, Bondage, etc. Perhaps they are more similar than either would admit.

With Wells Fargo, AIG, Amazon, UPS, Apple and Intuit marching, a group protested this commercialization and held up the parade by almost an hour. And the UPS float featured a nude (female) dancer. (?)

Security was intense. Spectators were separated from marchers by metal crowd barriers running the full length of Market Street and there were high barriers around many blocks near City Hall. Roadway access was tightly controlled with air travel style inspections.

As onlookers, marchers and police shouted “Happy Pride”, it was clear that the closet door was open.

At least in San Francisco.
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_500_7259_1.jpg
original image (5568x3712)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_850_5937.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_850_6083.jpg
original image (7583x5504)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_850_6193.jpg
original image (6741x5134)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_850_6160.jpg
original image (7656x5398)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_850_6332.jpg
original image (7196x5218)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_850_6372.jpg
original image (7346x5251)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_850_6375.jpg
original image (7414x5504)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_850_6397.jpg
original image (4872x3770)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_850_6498.jpg
original image (7128x5134)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_850_6605.jpg
original image (5967x4629)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_850_6610.jpg
original image (7414x5302)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_850_6677.jpg
original image (7431x5386)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_850_6689.jpg
original image (6724x5504)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_850_6756.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_850_6779.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_850_6093.jpg
original image (7002x5198)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_500_7344.jpg
original image (5568x3712)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 4:09 PM
sm_500_7384.jpg
original image (4410x3360)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 162.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code