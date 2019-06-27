top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
1 Hour ULP Strike By SF ILWU Local 6 VCA Workers: Mars VCA Is Breaking The Law!
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jun 27th, 2019 2:49 PM
San Francisco ILWU Local 6 VCA MARS workers had a one hour strike at the animal care facility over illegal law violations by Mars which owns VCA.
sm_img_4950.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco ILWU Local 6 Veternarian Care of America VCA workers had a one hour unfair Labor Practice ULP strike on June 28, 2019 at the Mars owned animal and pet care company.

The Mars Corporation has violated labor law by illegally making workers supervisors so they will be out of the bargaining unit. The company is also spending tens of thousands of dollars on lawyers to bust the union organizing effort by ILWU Local 6 workers.

Other supporters spoke including a representative of ILWU Local 6 Anchor Steam workers spoke at a strike support rally.

Additional media:

ILWU Local 6 SF VCA Workers Fight For A Union Contract & The Animals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2KYH5AUIjM&t=159s

San Francisco Is A Union Town! ILWU 6 VCA Workers Still Fighting For A Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm_AA_tKDEw

News On VCA
http://news.vin.com/vinnews.aspx?articleId=49064

Animal Care Workers Form Union
https://www.ilwu.org/animal-care-workers-form-union-and-join-ilwu/

ILWU Workers Fight For Union
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPQwB0ufUnc

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8p2VYV-6dVY
§Support Brough His Drum
by Labor Video Project Thursday Jun 27th, 2019 2:49 PM
sm_img_5105.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A supporter of the ILWU Local 6 workers brought his drum.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8p2VYV-6dVY
§Workers Returned To Work After 1 Hour
by Labor Video Project Thursday Jun 27th, 2019 2:49 PM
sm_img_5154.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
This was the first strike at VCA over unfair labor practices such as illegally promoting workers to supervisors to take them out of the bargaining unit.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8p2VYV-6dVY
§VCA MARS Workers Have One Hour Strike
by Labor Video Project Thursday Jun 27th, 2019 2:49 PM
sm_img_5071.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The ILWU Local 6 VCA workers are angry about the union busting tactics of MARS which owns VCA.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8p2VYV-6dVY
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code