1 Hour ULP Strike By SF ILWU Local 6 VCA Workers: Mars VCA Is Breaking The Law!
San Francisco ILWU Local 6 VCA MARS workers had a one hour strike at the animal care facility over illegal law violations by Mars which owns VCA.
San Francisco ILWU Local 6 Veternarian Care of America VCA workers had a one hour unfair Labor Practice ULP strike on June 28, 2019 at the Mars owned animal and pet care company.
The Mars Corporation has violated labor law by illegally making workers supervisors so they will be out of the bargaining unit. The company is also spending tens of thousands of dollars on lawyers to bust the union organizing effort by ILWU Local 6 workers.
Other supporters spoke including a representative of ILWU Local 6 Anchor Steam workers spoke at a strike support rally.
Additional media:
ILWU Local 6 SF VCA Workers Fight For A Union Contract & The Animals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2KYH5AUIjM&t=159s
San Francisco Is A Union Town! ILWU 6 VCA Workers Still Fighting For A Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm_AA_tKDEw
News On VCA
http://news.vin.com/vinnews.aspx?articleId=49064
Animal Care Workers Form Union
https://www.ilwu.org/animal-care-workers-form-union-and-join-ilwu/
ILWU Workers Fight For Union
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPQwB0ufUnc
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Support Brough His Drum
A supporter of the ILWU Local 6 workers brought his drum.
This was the first strike at VCA over unfair labor practices such as illegally promoting workers to supervisors to take them out of the bargaining unit.
The ILWU Local 6 VCA workers are angry about the union busting tactics of MARS which owns VCA.
