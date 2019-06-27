From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

1 Hour ULP Strike By SF ILWU Local 6 VCA Workers: Mars VCA Is Breaking The Law! by Labor Video Project

Thursday Jun 27th, 2019 2:49 PM San Francisco ILWU Local 6 VCA MARS workers had a one hour strike at the animal care facility over illegal law violations by Mars which owns VCA.



The Mars Corporation has violated labor law by illegally making workers supervisors so they will be out of the bargaining unit. The company is also spending tens of thousands of dollars on lawyers to bust the union organizing effort by ILWU Local 6 workers.



Other supporters spoke including a representative of ILWU Local 6 Anchor Steam workers spoke at a strike support rally.



Production of Labor Video Project

A supporter of the ILWU Local 6 workers brought his drum.

This was the first strike at VCA over unfair labor practices such as illegally promoting workers to supervisors to take them out of the bargaining unit.

The ILWU Local 6 VCA workers are angry about the union busting tactics of MARS which owns VCA.