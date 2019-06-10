top
Taking A Stand, Taking the Stage for Gun Sense in SF and Marin
by Photos: L. Kunstenaar, T. Scussel, S. Rhodes
Monday Jun 10th, 2019 3:59 AM
On a national day of action, June 8, gun safety activists held a rally and march of hundreds of people who crossed the Golden Gate Bridge with orange signs. They demanded an end to gun violence in their communities and throughout the United States.

Please credit the photographers as noted. Top photo by Leon Kunstenaar, Probono Photo. Text by RR.
sm_onstagemomstakesthehoodlk.jpg
original image (7736x5504)
Hundreds marched, and many took a stand by taking to the stage with their plea that the epidemic gun violence in the US end. The event organized by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, San Francisco and Marin chapters, provided a venue for people with an important message.

Nicholas Gardner of Mill Valley played saxophone during the rally at Vista Point. His older sister was killed by a gun shot in Richmond. Other survivors of gun violence, people whose lives have been impacted by the loss of a loved one or their own near escape from death, spoke as well. Members of youth groups, including Youth Alive Oakland, took to speakers and bullhorn to address the gathered.

The 3 hour march and rally ended when a bank of photographers took group photos on the San Francisco side, with distant views of the bridge and the bay. The Raging Grannies closed the event with new friends made at the protest, leading a singalong in which they called on Congress to act firmly and decisively to enact meaningful gun safety laws.
§Photo: Terry Scussel, Probono Photo
by Photos: L. Kunstenaar, T. Scussel, S. Rhodes Monday Jun 10th, 2019 3:59 AM
sm_onstagemomssaxts.jpg
original image (3003x2400)
Young Nicholas Gardener played the saxophone in memory of his sister, who was murdered by a gun.
§Photo: Leon Kunstenaar, Probono Photo
by Photos: L. Kunstenaar, T. Scussel, S. Rhodes Monday Jun 10th, 2019 3:59 AM
sm_onstagemomsprotectkidslk.jpg
original image (3630x2618)
§Photo: Terry Scussel, Probono Photo
by Photos: L. Kunstenaar, T. Scussel, S. Rhodes Monday Jun 10th, 2019 3:59 AM
sm_onstageyouthalivets.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Youth Alive Oakland speaker
§Photo: Terry Scussel, Probono Photo
by Photos: L. Kunstenaar, T. Scussel, S. Rhodes Monday Jun 10th, 2019 3:59 AM
sm_onstagemomsviewofbayts.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Behind the Stage, View of the Bay
§Photo: Terry Scussel, Probono Photo
by Photos: L. Kunstenaar, T. Scussel, S. Rhodes Monday Jun 10th, 2019 3:59 AM
sm_onstagemomswhitespeakerts.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Photo: Leon Kunstenaar, Probono Photo
by Photos: L. Kunstenaar, T. Scussel, S. Rhodes Monday Jun 10th, 2019 3:59 AM
sm_onstagemomsumbrellagirllk.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
Needs no stage. Activist in orange is a one-woman show.
§Photo: Steve Rhodes
by Photos: L. Kunstenaar, T. Scussel, S. Rhodes Monday Jun 10th, 2019 3:59 AM
sm_momssfhoodsr1.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
Raging Grannies and new friends closed the event with a singalong on the SF side.
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
