Ross Camp Santa Cruz Saturday 5-4-2019 by AutumnSun

Saturday May 4th, 2019 5:15 PM

While some may know by now, Ross Camp occupants were evicted after I left at about noon yesterday.

Law enforcement gated the camp and set up lights and surrounded the camp with First Alarm guards! The first picture was taken from Hwy 1 and shows the lights and one of the guards that are stationed above the camp. I spoke with several people that told me that the evictions happened later in the afternoon. I was also told that at 9 AM. on Monday they will allow people to enter the camp and retrieve their belongings. This was also confirmed to me by law enforcement. In the meantime, many people are just staying outside of the camp and some told me that they have nowhere to go! I will hope to be there on Monday morning to record what happens then. Thank you to those that are showing up with food and water!

