Today an explosion was intentionally set as Santa Cruz Police were evicting homeless residents from the Ross/Heroes Camp in Santa Cruz, according to Chief of Police Andrew Mills. Mills posted a photo of the alleged explosion to his social media account.

Earlier this week, an individual posted on Facebook a call for property destruction to prevent the Heroes Camp eviction:"Sabotage one of the vehicles to be used in demolishing the camp, for instance, while they're busy destroying people's habitat. Fire up an empty tent for a distraction if you need it. For BEST satisfaction TORCH one of those shiny "Ranger" trucks they bought a fleet of instead of supplying the services that would have made "Rangers" and their shiny trucks for the most part, un-necessary...3 parts gasoline, cam stove fuel or paint thinner, one part kerosene, add some soap... Bronners or Ivory snow/flakes, NOT DETERGENT, bottle... and...and...Don't forget to bring a lighter..."On May 1, Mills stated police were investigating that comment.Community members have been living at the encampment since November of 2018. In April, a group of homeless residents living there filed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Santa Cruz to prevent the closure of the camp, but after several hearings, a federal judge gave the city permission to move forward with today's eviction.More information about the efforts of the Heroes/Ross Camp residents can be found at:Santa Cruz County Homeless Advocates