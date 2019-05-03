From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Explosive Detonated During Ross Camp Eviction, According to Police
Today an explosion was intentionally set as Santa Cruz Police were evicting homeless residents from the Ross/Heroes Camp in Santa Cruz, according to Chief of Police Andrew Mills. Mills posted a photo of the alleged explosion to his social media account.
Earlier this week, an individual posted on Facebook a call for property destruction to prevent the Heroes Camp eviction:
"Sabotage one of the vehicles to be used in demolishing the camp, for instance, while they're busy destroying people's habitat. Fire up an empty tent for a distraction if you need it. For BEST satisfaction TORCH one of those shiny "Ranger" trucks they bought a fleet of instead of supplying the services that would have made "Rangers" and their shiny trucks for the most part, un-necessary...3 parts gasoline, cam stove fuel or paint thinner, one part kerosene, add some soap... Bronners or Ivory snow/flakes, NOT DETERGENT, bottle... and...and...Don't forget to bring a lighter..."
On May 1, Mills stated police were investigating that comment.
Community members have been living at the encampment since November of 2018. In April, a group of homeless residents living there filed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Santa Cruz to prevent the closure of the camp, but after several hearings, a federal judge gave the city permission to move forward with today's eviction.
More information about the efforts of the Heroes/Ross Camp residents can be found at:
Santa Cruz County Homeless Advocates
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzCountyHomelessAdvocates/
"Sabotage one of the vehicles to be used in demolishing the camp, for instance, while they're busy destroying people's habitat. Fire up an empty tent for a distraction if you need it. For BEST satisfaction TORCH one of those shiny "Ranger" trucks they bought a fleet of instead of supplying the services that would have made "Rangers" and their shiny trucks for the most part, un-necessary...3 parts gasoline, cam stove fuel or paint thinner, one part kerosene, add some soap... Bronners or Ivory snow/flakes, NOT DETERGENT, bottle... and...and...Don't forget to bring a lighter..."
On May 1, Mills stated police were investigating that comment.
Community members have been living at the encampment since November of 2018. In April, a group of homeless residents living there filed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Santa Cruz to prevent the closure of the camp, but after several hearings, a federal judge gave the city permission to move forward with today's eviction.
More information about the efforts of the Heroes/Ross Camp residents can be found at:
Santa Cruz County Homeless Advocates
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzCountyHomelessAdvocates/
§
Photo of the "Ross Encampment Abatement" posted by Santa Cruz police today on social media.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network