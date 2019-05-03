top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Explosive Detonated During Ross Camp Eviction, According to Police
by Santa Cruz News
Friday May 3rd, 2019 1:07 PM
Today an explosion was intentionally set as Santa Cruz Police were evicting homeless residents from the Ross/Heroes Camp in Santa Cruz, according to Chief of Police Andrew Mills. Mills posted a photo of the alleged explosion to his social media account.
sm_ross-camp-explosion-santa-cruz-police.jpg
original image (1458x1096)
Earlier this week, an individual posted on Facebook a call for property destruction to prevent the Heroes Camp eviction:

"Sabotage one of the vehicles to be used in demolishing the camp, for instance, while they're busy destroying people's habitat. Fire up an empty tent for a distraction if you need it. For BEST satisfaction TORCH one of those shiny "Ranger" trucks they bought a fleet of instead of supplying the services that would have made "Rangers" and their shiny trucks for the most part, un-necessary...3 parts gasoline, cam stove fuel or paint thinner, one part kerosene, add some soap... Bronners or Ivory snow/flakes, NOT DETERGENT, bottle... and...and...Don't forget to bring a lighter..."

On May 1, Mills stated police were investigating that comment.

Community members have been living at the encampment since November of 2018. In April, a group of homeless residents living there filed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Santa Cruz to prevent the closure of the camp, but after several hearings, a federal judge gave the city permission to move forward with today's eviction.


More information about the efforts of the Heroes/Ross Camp residents can be found at:

Santa Cruz County Homeless Advocates
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzCountyHomelessAdvocates/
§
by Santa Cruz News Friday May 3rd, 2019 1:07 PM
sm_explosion.jpg
original image (1090x973)
§
by Santa Cruz News Friday May 3rd, 2019 1:07 PM
sm_investigation.jpg
original image (1094x640)
§Heroes Camp
by Santa Cruz News Friday May 3rd, 2019 1:43 PM
sm_ross_camp_santa_cruz_police_photo.jpg
original image (960x720)
Photo of the "Ross Encampment Abatement" posted by Santa Cruz police today on social media.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 210.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code