A3 Newsletter: Zulu Whitmore update and Albert Woodfox in Bay Area
The new issue of the A3 newsletter has just been released. Albert Woodfox's "Solitary" book tour is coming to Northern California, in Berkeley for the Bay Area Book Festival on May 4 &5, and in Sacramento at Underground Books on May 7. Read more below.
(PHOTO: Albert Woodfox book event at the New Orleans Public Library. Photo by New Orleans Innocence Project.)
A3 Newsletter, April 29, 2019:
Ending Solitary One Book Signing at a Time
Solitary is now in its second printing! Albert has hardly had a minute to rest and the tour continues!
Early May finds him heading west for a book signing at Eso Wan books in Los Angeles, then north to Berkeley for two events at the Bay Area Book Festival, then on to Sacramento to join Angola 3 supporters, BJ and Gail at Underground Books.
After a scant week at home, he'll be heading to Miami to participate in a federal defenders conference and will do a book signing at Books and Books in Coral Gables in advance.
Returning from Florida, after a week at home, Albert will be heading to England to take part in the Haymarket Book Festival. Summer slows down a little but there will be a trip to Australia in August. Much more to come, but these are enough details for now. We hope that all of the many Angola 3 supporters across the country will be able to join Albert as he blows through their town.
We also hope you'll read through to the section on Kenny "Zulu" Whitmore--another case of total injustice.
The Book Tour Continues:
In May, Albert is traveling to Los Angeles, Berkeley, Sacramento, and Florida
Albert Woodfox's memoir, entitled Solitary, was released on March 5, 2019. Albert's book tour across the US began that month in Tucson, Arizona. Most recently, Albert spoke at Yale and Princeton Universities. Next month, Albert will be in California and Florida (see the book tour schedule below).
The two photos above and below, were taken by the New Orleans Innocence Project during a March 20 book event with Albert at the New Orleans Public Library that also featured the Innocence Project's Emily Maw.
Solitary's release has attracted a wide range of media coverage, including radio interviews with Democracy Now (parts one and two), WHYY Radio Times, and WWNO New Orleans Public Radio,
Newspaper articles ranged from local publications like the New Orleans Times-Picayune and New Orleans Advocate, to national media like the Washington Post / Associated Press and New York Times, including the Times Sunday Book Review.
Most recently Albert was featured by the Australia Broadcast Corporation and The Australian. A compilation of other recent news stories can be viewed here.
--To learn more about Solitary, including the latest information about Albert's book tour, please visit the publisher's website. The top of the publisher's website features links to several different booksellers from whom you can purchase Albert's book, including Indie Bound, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.
Upcoming Book Tour Dates
Los Angeles, California: May 2, 6:00 PM
Eso Won Books, 4327 Degnan Blvd
Berkeley, California: May 4, 3:15 PM
Bay Area Book Festival, Berkeley City College Auditorium
"Beyond the Bars: Alternatives to Prison and Punishment"
Berkeley, California: May 5, 5:00 PM
Bay Area Book Festival, Freight & Salvage
"The Unbreakable Human Spirit: Albert Woodfox on Survival in Solitary," in conversation with Shane Bauer
Sacramento, California: May 7, 6:00 PM
Underground Books, 2814 35th Street
Coral Gables, Florida: May 16, 7:00 PM
Books & Books Coral Gables, 265 Aragon Avenue
Upcoming Court Date: Please Support Kenny "Zulu" Whitmore
Supporters of Angola prisoner Kenny "Zulu" Whitmore report:
"There was a long-awaited Court Hearing on April 2nd, 2019, in which Zulu was present, with support of his family and friends. In this hearing, the State was ORDERED by the Judge to have all of the withheld evidence tested by July 22nd, which is the next court date. So let's pack the courtroom on July 22nd!"
--For more information, please visit the website maintained by Zulu's supporters, here.
Write Him:
Kenny Zulu Whitmore
86468 - Cypress#3
LA State Prison
Angola, LA 70712
U.S.A.
(PHOTO: Albert Woodfox and Robert King show support for their friend Zulu during a November 2016 visit to London. Here they are standing in front of the Zulu Taxi, an art project designed by Carrie Reichart a longtime supporter of Zulu and the Angola 3.)
