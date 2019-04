A3 Newsletter, April 29, 2019:

Ending Solitary One Book Signing at a Time

The Book Tour Continues:

In May, Albert is traveling to Los Angeles, Berkeley, Sacramento, and Florida

Upcoming Book Tour Dates

Upcoming Court Date: Please Support Kenny "Zulu" Whitmore

.) Solitary is now in its second printing! Albert has hardly had a minute to rest and the tour continues!Early May finds him heading west for a book signing at Eso Wan books in Los Angeles, then north to Berkeley for two events at the Bay Area Book Festival, then on to Sacramento to join Angola 3 supporters, BJ and Gail at Underground Books.After a scant week at home, he'll be heading to Miami to participate in a federal defenders conference and will do a book signing at Books and Books in Coral Gables in advance.Returning from Florida, after a week at home, Albert will be heading to England to take part in the Haymarket Book Festival. Summer slows down a little but there will be a trip to Australia in August. Much more to come, but these are enough details for now. We hope that all of the many Angola 3 supporters across the country will be able to join Albert as he blows through their town.We also hope you'll read through to the section on Kenny "Zulu" Whitmore--another case of total injustice.Albert Woodfox's memoir, entitled Solitary, was released on March 5, 2019. Albert's book tour across the US began that month in Tucson, Arizona. Most recently, Albert spoke at Yale and Princeton Universities. Next month, Albert will be in California and Florida (see the book tour schedule below).The two photos above and below, were taken by the New Orleans Innocence Project during a March 20 book event with Albert at the New Orleans Public Library that also featured the Innocence Project's Emily Maw.Solitary's release has attracted a wide range of media coverage, including radio interviews with Democracy Now (parts one and two ), WHYY Radio Times , and WWNO New Orleans Public Radio Newspaper articles ranged from local publications like the New Orleans Times-Picayune and New Orleans Advocate , to national media like the Washington Post / Associated Press and New York Times , including the Times Sunday Book Review Most recently Albert was featured by the Australia Broadcast Corporation and The Australian . A compilation of other recent news stories can be viewed here Eso Won Books, 4327 Degnan BlvdBay Area Book Festival, Berkeley City College AuditoriumBay Area Book Festival, Freight & SalvageUnderground Books, 2814 35th StreetBooks & Books Coral Gables, 265 Aragon AvenueSupporters of Angola prisoner Kenny "Zulu" Whitmore report:--For more information, please visit the website maintained by Zulu's supporters, here Kenny Zulu Whitmore86468 - Cypress#3LA State PrisonAngola, LA 70712U.S.A.