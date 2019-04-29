A3 Newsletter: Zulu Whitmore update and Albert Woodfox in Bay Area by International Coalition to free the Angola 3

Monday Apr 29th, 2019 9:31 PM

The new issue of the A3 newsletter has just been released. Albert Woodfox's "Solitary" book tour is coming to Northern California, in Berkeley for the Bay Area Book Festival on May 4 &5, and in Sacramento at Underground Books on May 7. Read more below.