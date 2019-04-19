top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
Fundraiser Initiated to Support the Ross Camp
by Santa Cruz News
Friday Apr 19th, 2019 10:14 AM
A fundraiser to support the homeless residents of the Ross Camp has been initiated by Alicia Kuhl of Santa Cruz County Homeless Advocates. Donations can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/help-the-ross-camp
sm_ross_camp_heros_santa_cruz_county_homeless_advocates.jpeg
original image (1200x800)
The text from the fundraiser page states:

The money from this fund will be used to provide services, and supplies to support both the camp, and the Federal lawsuit CV 19 -1898 that was filed in San Jose on 4/9/19.

The Camp started in late to mid November of 2018 and is home to an estimated 200 or more people. The city doesn't have enough indoor available shelter and thus this encampment is necessary for survival.

Funds will be used for things like water, food, hygiene items, events, and any other necessary items that the City hasn't helped to provide.

If you are uncomfortable with monetary donations you could take supplies directly. Some needed items are:

**Water** #1 need (regularly)
Clothing
Laundry vouchers
Tampons
Tp
Hair ties
Cleaning supplies
Hand sanitizer
Blankets
Socks
Medical supplies
Food
Camp maintenance supplies like broom, rakes etc.
Bus passes
And anything else that you can think of that might be useful.

Thank You.
Help spread the word!


Donations can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/help-the-ross-camp


More information about the efforts of the Hero's Camp residents can be found at:

Santa Cruz County Homeless Advocates
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzCountyHomelessAdvocates/
