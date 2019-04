The text from the fundraiser page states:The money from this fund will be used to provide services, and supplies to support both the camp, and the Federal lawsuit CV 19 -1898 that was filed in San Jose on 4/9/19.The Camp started in late to mid November of 2018 and is home to an estimated 200 or more people. The city doesn't have enough indoor available shelter and thus this encampment is necessary for survival.Funds will be used for things like water, food, hygiene items, events, and any other necessary items that the City hasn't helped to provide.If you are uncomfortable with monetary donations you could take supplies directly. Some needed items are:**Water** #1 need (regularly)ClothingLaundry vouchersTamponsTpHair tiesCleaning suppliesHand sanitizerBlanketsSocksMedical suppliesFoodCamp maintenance supplies like broom, rakes etc.Bus passesAnd anything else that you can think of that might be useful.Thank You.Help spread the word!Donations can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/help-the-ross-camp More information about the efforts of the Hero's Camp residents can be found at:Santa Cruz County Homeless Advocates