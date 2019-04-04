Committee votes to move David Bernhardt's nomination to full Senate vote by Dan Bacher

Thursday Apr 4th, 2019 3:06 PM

“It’s no surprise that a group of Senators who owe so much to special interest lobbyists would support this choice for Interior Secretary,” said Western Values Project’s Executive Director Chris Saeger in a statement in response to the committee’s vote. “For the last two years, conflict-ridden David Bernhardt has tipped the scales in favor of former clients, likely violating his ethics pledge and responsibilities to the American people.”

