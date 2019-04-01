This is the second year I was invited to cover this wonderfull event and I am very happy to be a part ! Nane Alejandrez is the founder and "Inspirational Leader" of Barrios Unidos!

The event was held at and hosted by The Barrios Unidos witch is located at 1817 Soquel Avenue in Santa Cruz California.It take a lot of hard work by many hard workers that volenteers! People enjoyed live music including SambaDa, Richard Atkinson and others, LowRiders, dancers, food, speakers, and even a dance contest.Overall it was a great way to celebrate the life of Cesar Chavez and to share the day with many old friends and to meet new ones! I hope that I will be invited again next year to enjoy Cesar's celebration in 2020!Thank you to all that worked so hard to make this happen, Nane, and to all that came out to enjoy the awesome day!Sí Se Puede!(Please see more picture at my FaceBook site: