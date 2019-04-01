top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
Cesar Chavez Day Celebration March 31, 2019
by AutumnSun (sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)
Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:48 PM
This is the second year I was invited to cover this wonderfull event and I am very happy to be a part ! Nane Alejandrez is the founder and "Inspirational Leader" of Barrios Unidos!
sm_001.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
The event was held at and hosted by The Barrios Unidos witch is located at 1817 Soquel Avenue in Santa Cruz California.

It take a lot of hard work by many hard workers that volenteers! People enjoyed live music including SambaDa, Richard Atkinson and others, LowRiders, dancers, food, speakers, and even a dance contest.

Overall it was a great way to celebrate the life of Cesar Chavez and to share the day with many old friends and to meet new ones! I hope that I will be invited again next year to enjoy Cesar's celebration in 2020!

Thank you to all that worked so hard to make this happen, Nane, and to all that came out to enjoy the awesome day!

Sí Se Puede!

(Please see more picture at my FaceBook site:
https://www.facebook.com/autumn.sun.58/media_set?set=a.10217649039312851&type=3
§
by AutumnSun Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:48 PM
sm_002.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:48 PM
sm_013.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:48 PM
sm_028.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:48 PM
sm_036.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:48 PM
sm_052.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:48 PM
sm_055.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:48 PM
sm_067.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:48 PM
sm_079.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:48 PM
sm_089.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:48 PM
sm_094.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:48 PM
sm_107.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:48 PM
sm_111.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:48 PM
sm_116.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:48 PM
sm_127.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:48 PM
sm_152.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:48 PM
sm_159.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:48 PM
sm_175.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:48 PM
sm_186.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:48 PM
sm_239.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 105.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code