The Australian Aboriginal suicide crisis: Poverty the common thread by Gerry Georgatos at NITV

Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:54 AM

We’re not even at the end of March and tragically, 38 First Nations people have died by suicide. On average, this is at least three First Nations people taking their lives each week. The common thread is poverty. It is a heartbreaking tragedy across the continent, an indictment of this nation's moral and political abominations.



Of the 38 tragedies, the majority — two-thirds — were youth. In Queensland, the state which comprises one-third of these deaths, seven were under the age of 26.



The youngest was a 15-year-old girl. What is more, across the nation, three Aboriginal children have taken their lives at the tender age of 12.

It is an indictment of this nation's moral and political abominations.



