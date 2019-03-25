Bernie storms into San Francisco with a big Sunday rally kunstena [at] comcast.net)

Monday Mar 25th, 2019 1:14 PM by Leon Kunstenaar

To the cheers of thousands in Fort Mason’s Great Meadow park, Bernie Sanders laid out his program. Photos & Text by Leon Kunstenaar

He was funnier and folksier this time but his progressive message to his 16,000 cheering supporters was what it has always been.



After Nina Turner fired up the crowd as only she can, Bernie joked as he listed his well known “radical”, “extremist”, and “dangerous” proposals, “hold on to your seats folks, this will shock you.”



Medical care for all.



Free education from day care to college.



A living wage, even at Walmart.



He noted that these ideas are now mainstream and have, in fact, been adopted by most Democratic candidates.



He was more personal than before. He compared his childhood allowance of twenty five cents a week in a family living paycheck to paycheck to Trump’s $200,000 a year at age three.



“I know where I come from”, he roared.



To this reporter who grew up in New York City, the New Yorker from Vermont felt like the real deal.

