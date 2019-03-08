From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | International
Water Supply Cut for 2,600 Palestinians in Jordan Valley
Israeli forces and the Israeli Civil Administration cut off water to dozens of Palestinians living in communities of Bardala village, in the Jordan Valley, northern occupied West Bank on March 6.
Mutaz Bisharat, an official who monitors settlement activity in Tubas/Jordan Valley, told Ma’an News Agency that Israeli forces cut off the water supply for 60% of residents of Bardala village; that is 2,600 people.
Israeli forces also cut off water supply for 1,800-2,000 dunams of Palestinian agricultural lands that must be continuously irrigated.
Bisharat added that Israel claims the water sources supplying residents with water are illegal, stressing that the water comes from water wells in the village, and inside Palestinian lands.
He pointed out that, as Israeli forces cut off the water supply for Palestinians, they construct water wells for Israeli settlers.
Bisharat called upon international and humanitarian institutions to immediately intervene, to stop Israeli violations of human rights.
The Jordan Valley forms a third of the occupied West Bank, with 88 percent of its land classified as Area C — under full Israeli military control.
Water allocations are very necessary for the increase of agricultural production, in order to support the economic growth of many Palestinian farmers.
Jordan Valley residents mostly live in enclaves closed off by Israeli military zones, checkpoints, and more than 30 illegal Israeli settlements.
http://imemc.org/article/water-supply-cut-for-2600-palestinians-in-jordan-valley/
03/06/19: Two Children Die In House Fire After Army Delayed Fire Trucks
Israeli forces also cut off water supply for 1,800-2,000 dunams of Palestinian agricultural lands that must be continuously irrigated.
Bisharat added that Israel claims the water sources supplying residents with water are illegal, stressing that the water comes from water wells in the village, and inside Palestinian lands.
He pointed out that, as Israeli forces cut off the water supply for Palestinians, they construct water wells for Israeli settlers.
Bisharat called upon international and humanitarian institutions to immediately intervene, to stop Israeli violations of human rights.
The Jordan Valley forms a third of the occupied West Bank, with 88 percent of its land classified as Area C — under full Israeli military control.
Water allocations are very necessary for the increase of agricultural production, in order to support the economic growth of many Palestinian farmers.
Jordan Valley residents mostly live in enclaves closed off by Israeli military zones, checkpoints, and more than 30 illegal Israeli settlements.
http://imemc.org/article/water-supply-cut-for-2600-palestinians-in-jordan-valley/
03/06/19: Two Children Die In House Fire After Army Delayed Fire Trucks
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network